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Politics

Jared Kushner's overseas luxury resort project faces anti-corruption investigation amid violent protests

The coastal wetland is home to flamingos, seals, and sea turtle nesting sites near a proposed 10,000-room resort

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Protesters gather in Albania over luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner Video

Protesters gather in Albania over luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner

Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating the luxury resort project. (Associated Press)

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Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating changes to the protected status of a coastal wetland where a luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, has drawn environmental opposition and protests, according to Politico.

SPAK, Albania’s special anti-corruption prosecution office, has opened a probe into changes made to the status of the Vjosa-Narta protected landscape in Zvërnec, Politico reported. The coastal wetland area is home to flamingos, Mediterranean monk seals, and sea turtle nesting sites, Politico reported.

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Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff standing at a podium during a charter announcement in Davos

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff participate in a charter announcement for President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

In 2024, Kushner publicly discussed plans for his firm, Affinity Partners, to develop luxury tourism projects in Albania, including in the Zvërnec area. Earlier this year, he visited the area with his wife, Ivanka Trump.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama recently confirmed to Politico that talks were ongoing between the government and Kushner over the deal, which is expected to include roughly 10,000 hotel rooms and villas.

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Edi Rama speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Belgium

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a press conference following the EU-Albania Intergovernmental Conference in Brussels, Belgium, on May 26, 2026. (Daniel Gnap/NurPhoto)

"I want to make Albania a country that is a destination to be envied in the region, and this project is part of this effort," Rama said Monday.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Affinity Partners and SPAK for comment.

Protests by Albanian citizens and nonprofit groups began in May when large, barbed-wire-topped fences were erected at the proposed site, preventing locals and tourists from accessing the beach. On Sunday, protesters assembled outside government offices to demand an end to the project as well as Rama's resignation.

Jared Kushner speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C.

Jared Kushner speaks during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 19, 2026. Kushner is facing pushback in Albania over a luxury development project. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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Following Sunday's protests, footage emerged showing private security guards appearing to assault and drag a protester along a cliff. Some guards allegedly threatened other demonstrators who were attempting to remove fences and halt construction.

The licenses of two private security companies were revoked following the incident. Meanwhile, around 15 protesters have been charged, and the local police chief has been stripped of his duties.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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