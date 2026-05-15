Marine combat veteran bets big on Hispanic outreach in bid to flip Dem-held House seat

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A congressional candidate in New Mexico is betting that his Hispanic ties — and military background — are just the thing historically Democratic voters will need to go Republican in the fall.

"I connect with them on that level. They wanted somebody with law enforcement or military experience, which, you now know, I have both," Greg Cunningham said, referring to the Hispanic community in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

"One of the reasons that I decided to run — that I feel so strongly about this is, you know, Hispanic culture is at its core a conservative culture."

Cunningham’s hope that the GOP can win over the Hispanic vote, a historically Democratic voting bloc, continues longstanding efforts from Republicans to flip the script among minorities, especially in fringe districts that could decide the balance of power in 2026.

That’s especially true in New Mexico’s second congressional district — currently held by Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M.

It’s one of thirteen that voted for President Donald Trump in 2024, but that sent a Democratic representative to Congress anyway. The Cook Political Report indicates the district "leans" Democratic, despite a D+0 rating.

Cunningham, who became the default GOP candidate after a lone primary challenger dropped out in April, will be the first new GOP candidate voters will consider since 2018. Former Rep. Yvette Herrell, who has been the candidate since then, last lost in 2024 by 4.2% to Vasquez.

Cunningham believes his background is uniquely suited to the challenges of the district.

A Marine reconnaissance veteran who served in combat, Cunningham joined the Albuquerque Police Department, spent years on patrol and narcotics, worked as a DEA task force officer on federal drug and cartel cases and later operated in undercover roles before transitioning into private security.

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"I love Yvette Herrell, but I am a different person in every way, shape, and form. And what I bring to CD2 and to this race is exactly what we need," Cunningham said.

Specifically, Cunningham believes that his background will help address high levels of crime and narcotics that have persisted despite lowered levels of illegal immigration.

"The human invasion portion of that equation is solved. The law enforcement, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, all of those challenges are the same exact challenges that I faced when I worked down there 20 years ago. Nothing has changed," Cunningham said.

But more than his practical knowledge and experience, Cunningham said he hopes to appeal to values central to the Hispanic community.

"We value our families, we value our culture, we value our faith. And so, I think when you take Republican or Democrat, take the donkey or the elephant out of it, and you start speaking to people on a core level, who are you?" Cunningham said.

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"We all want the very same things," he added.

New Mexico is roughly 50% Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

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Like all Democratic strongholds and competitive districts, Cunningham believes half the battle will be convincing voters that Republicans can secure the seat in the first place.

"I just have to convince [Mew Mexico's 2nd congressional district] why we can win this," Cunningham said.