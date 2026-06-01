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Politics

OJ murder trial witness rallies for Pratt's campaign against 'awful' Mayor Bass: 'LA needs a change'

Kato Kaelin says he relates to Pratt because both faced public hate for their fame

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller , Kiera McDonald Fox News
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Spencer Pratt gains ground in Los Angeles mayoral race as polls tighten Video

Spencer Pratt gains ground in Los Angeles mayoral race as polls tighten

LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt gains ground in the race against incumbent Karen Bass and Raman. Katie Zacharia analyzes Pratt's non-partisan campaign, focusing on practical solutions for homelessness and crime. Meanwhile, California governor hopefuls like Tom Steyer clash over policies on transgender athletes in women's sports, a key voter issue.

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LOS ANGELES — As celebrities continue to rally behind Spencer Pratt’s campaign for Los Angeles mayor, reality TV personality and O.J. Simpson murder trial witness Kato Kaelin tells Fox News Digital that Pratt is the candidate he thinks will bring necessary change to the city.

"It’s clear to me that Karen Bass did an awful job as LA Mayor during the 2025 fires," Kaelin, a Los Angeles resident who rocketed to fame after testifying in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, told Fox News Digital, alluding to the heavy criticism Bass has faced for being out of the country during the devastating wildfires in 2025 that killed over two dozen people in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

"I supported Rick Caruso for Mayor in 2022 and think Spencer Pratt could shake things up this cycle. LA needs a change in leadership."

LA TIMES OWNER SAYS ENDORSING KAREN BASS WAS A ‘MISTAKE' DUE TO INCOMPETENCE

Kaelin and Pratt

Reality TV personality and O.J. Simpson trial witness Kato Kaelin told Fox News Digital he is backing Spencer Pratt for LA mayor and criticized Mayor Karen Bass for doing an "awful job." (SGranitz/WireImage ; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kaelin, who has lived in Los Angeles for decades but who cannot cast a ballot in the race because he lives outside LA proper, said it "shocks" him that anyone would even "consider voting for Bass."

"Her agenda is not for the people of LA, she’s proven it with policy regarding homeless and drug abuse on the streets," Kaelin said, adding that the current mayor "has proven to be awful" and Pratt "brings energy and a different perspective."

Kaelin first became a household name during the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial. He testified as a key witness for the prosecution since, at the time of the murders, Kaelin was staying in a guesthouse on Simpson’s Rockingham estate.

The trial transformed Kaelin from an aspiring actor into a pop culture figure, with his distinctive appearance and courtroom testimony drawing intense public attention.

KAREN BASS APPEARS TO LIKEN SPENCER PRATT TO TRUMP AMID TIGHTENING LA MAYORAL RACE

Kato Kaelin sitting on witness stand during O.J. Simpson murder trial.

Kato Kaelin testifies on the witness stand during the Nicole Brown Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles, Calif. (Getty Images)

Over a dozen celebrities have rallied behind Pratt, a former reality television star from "The Hills," as he continues to make the case that his status as a political outsider is what Los Angeles needs.

Others argue that political experience is a prerequisite to running for mayor of the second-largest U.S. city. 

"I relate to Spencer because he receives hate just because he was on a reality show and I was sometimes hated just for being a witness - vote Pratt!" Kaelin said.

Spencer Pratt speaking at a campaign block party on 10th Avenue in Los Angeles

LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt hosts a campaign block party on 10th Avenue in Los Angeles on May 20, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

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Pratt, a registered Republican running as an independent, will square off on Tuesday night in the mayoral primary against Mayor Bass and progressive City Councilwoman Nithya Rahman.

In Los Angeles, the top vote-getters will advance to a November election, unless a candidate receives 50% of the vote, in which case they will automatically claim victory and be named the next mayor.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

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