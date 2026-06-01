OJ murder trial witness rallies for Pratt's campaign against 'awful' Mayor Bass: 'LA needs a change'

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LOS ANGELES — As celebrities continue to rally behind Spencer Pratt’s campaign for Los Angeles mayor, reality TV personality and O.J. Simpson murder trial witness Kato Kaelin tells Fox News Digital that Pratt is the candidate he thinks will bring necessary change to the city.

"It’s clear to me that Karen Bass did an awful job as LA Mayor during the 2025 fires," Kaelin, a Los Angeles resident who rocketed to fame after testifying in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, told Fox News Digital, alluding to the heavy criticism Bass has faced for being out of the country during the devastating wildfires in 2025 that killed over two dozen people in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

"I supported Rick Caruso for Mayor in 2022 and think Spencer Pratt could shake things up this cycle. LA needs a change in leadership."

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Kaelin, who has lived in Los Angeles for decades but who cannot cast a ballot in the race because he lives outside LA proper, said it "shocks" him that anyone would even "consider voting for Bass."

"Her agenda is not for the people of LA, she’s proven it with policy regarding homeless and drug abuse on the streets," Kaelin said, adding that the current mayor "has proven to be awful" and Pratt "brings energy and a different perspective."

Kaelin first became a household name during the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial. He testified as a key witness for the prosecution since, at the time of the murders, Kaelin was staying in a guesthouse on Simpson’s Rockingham estate.

The trial transformed Kaelin from an aspiring actor into a pop culture figure, with his distinctive appearance and courtroom testimony drawing intense public attention.

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Over a dozen celebrities have rallied behind Pratt, a former reality television star from "The Hills," as he continues to make the case that his status as a political outsider is what Los Angeles needs.

Others argue that political experience is a prerequisite to running for mayor of the second-largest U.S. city.

"I relate to Spencer because he receives hate just because he was on a reality show and I was sometimes hated just for being a witness - vote Pratt!" Kaelin said.

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Pratt, a registered Republican running as an independent, will square off on Tuesday night in the mayoral primary against Mayor Bass and progressive City Councilwoman Nithya Rahman.

In Los Angeles, the top vote-getters will advance to a November election, unless a candidate receives 50% of the vote, in which case they will automatically claim victory and be named the next mayor.