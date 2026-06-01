Soros-backed nonprofit accuses NJ Gov. Sherrill of spreading 'MAGA propaganda' on ICE detainees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Soros-backed nonprofit organized a demonstration outside of New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill’s office on Monday afternoon, saying the Democratic governor is spreading "MAGA propaganda" and not doing enough for the migrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Delaney Hall in Newark, N.J.

The protest reflected the backlash that Sherrill is facing by far-left members of her own party. On its donation page, Cooper River Indivisible directs donors to the politically powerful Indivisible Project, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit group that has been very active in backing Democratic politicians.

They work closely with Indivisible Civics, their 501(c)(3) sister organization.

Indivisible receives money from the Open Society Action Fund, a 501(c)(4), which is backed by notorious Democratic donor George Soros.

MEET THE FAR-LEFT GROUPS FUNDING ANTI-DOGE PROTESTS AT GOP OFFICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

"WE ARE HEADING TO MIKIE SHERRILL'S OFFICE — to demand that she answer for the mess that she has made," the event’s sign-up page reads on the Mobilize.us platform.

"Governor Sherrill's response has caused serious harm inside and outside of Delaney Hall. Peaceful protestors and journalists have been arrested, injured, and had their constitutional rights violated, all while GeoGroup Guards and ICE continue to retaliate against strikers," the announcement continued.

The group is calling on Sherrill to meet with illegal migrants who are detained at the Delaney Hall ICE facility and release young, old or sick detainees. "GeoGroup Guards" is a reference to the security personnel hired by the government contractor, Geo Group Inc., that is running the facility as part of its national contract with ICE.

SOMETHING TO HIDE? ICE UNDER FIRE FOR SUBSTANDARD CONDITIONS AT FOR-PROFIT DETENTION CENTER

Cooper River indivisible also accused Sherrill of "inciting violence by siccing the police on peaceful protestors" and said she is spreading "MAGA" propaganda after more than a week of protesting at the ICE facility.

In 2023, Open Society Foundations, through the Open Society Action Fund, issued a two-year grant of $3 million to the Indivisible organization. The grant was "to support the grantee's social welfare activities," according to the Open Society Foundations’ website.

Indivisible has also played a lead role in the organization of the "No Kings" protests.

ASRA NOMANI: THE $2.1 BILLION MACHINE BEHIND 'SPONTANEOUS' ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTS

According to the Open Society Foundations' website , Soros "has given away more than $32 billion of his personal fortune" to the foundations. His son Alex Soros serves as chairman of the board.

"We support a wide range of independent organizations that work to deepen civic engagement through peaceful democratic participation, a hallmark of any vibrant society and a right protected by the Constitution," a spokesperson from Open Society Foundations told Fox News Digital. "Our grantees make their own decisions about their work, consistent with the law and the terms of their grant agreements."

Protests at Delaney Hall have exploded over the past week. Contrary to the allegations by the demonstrations, local law enforcement hasn’t been involved in arresting agitators or squashing often violent riots but New Jersey State Police did arrest rioters on Friday night.

NEW JERSEY AGITATORS BITE, KICK AND PUNCH ICE AGENTS AS DELANEY HALL CLASHES CONTINUE; 9 MORE ARRESTED: DHS

On Saturday morning, Sherrill said that state police were present at the riot to protect the agitators from ICE agents, but the violent battle that took place the night before was mainly between local law enforcement and the rioters, according to first-hand witness by Fox News Digital.

State troopers, including some on horseback, deployed heavy riot control tactics on Friday night, including noise bombs, tear gas grenades, pepper spray and riot shields in an attempt to disperse the mob. The police had established barriers for the zone earlier in the afternoon, which rioters commandeered to fight back against police.

"My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe – and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety," Sherrill posted to X Saturday morning. "We know that lives would be at risk were that to happen. And I will not accept that risk."

By Saturday afternoon, the New Jersey governor held a press conference, issuing a list of demands to the Department of Homeland Security, including visitation for families and medical care for the sick and vulnerable.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A source at DHS told Fox News Digital that the department wouldn’t accept her demands, and that visitation was only suspended due to the violent riots. The source also said that ICE operation will continue as normal now that Delaney Hall is secure, allowing visitations to resume.

Fox News Digital reached out to Indivisible and Sherrill but did not receive responses.