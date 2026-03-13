Revolutionary Tourism:: Inside the $600M marriage of dark money and far-left agitprop

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Part 4 of a Fox News Digital series investigating the House of Singham explores how the House of Singham mobilizes "The Masses," a key element in Mao Zedong’s doctrine for a People’s War.

Nearly a decade after Jodie Evans tied the knot with tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham off the waters of Jamaica, the professional activist swept through Havana's José Martí International Airport last week in sandals and a flowing skirt, wearing a red and white Palestinian kefiyyeh scarf over her shoulders.

Soon after, her friend, wedding guest and fellow activist, Medea Benjamin, joined her as part of the "Nuestra América Convoy" to protest U.S. policy toward Cuba.

It was another day at work for the jet-set professional agitators.

‘Revolutionary Love’

Since 2017, when Evans married Singham in a wedding called "Revolutionary Love" with activist luminaries in attendance, the structure that began forming beneath palm trees has appeared repeatedly at moments of unrest, from Minneapolis to Manhattan, operating through nonprofits, media platforms and activist centers that describe their mission as dismantling "the U.S. empire" from within "the belly of the beast."

Exclusive photos obtained by Fox News Digital from the Jamaica wedding show the network’s early cast of characters together in one place: Vijay Prashad, a central ideological voice; Liz Theoharis of the Kairos Center, whose organizing has intersected with protest movements including those tied to Columbia University; actor Danny Glover and CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin and her partner, Tighe Barry. Evans, Singham and their wedding guests didn't return requests for comment.

At the wedding, sessions and discussions foreshadowed what would follow, aligning activists, messaging and movements across causes and borders. Nearly a decade later, many of those same figures appear across protests, conferences and global campaigns tied to the network.

Over the next years, Glover would join CodePink, protesting U.S. military strikes against Yemen and making a film with director Oliver Stone and a media platform called "Belly of the Beast," the name many of the wedding guests call the United States.

PRO-CHINA TYCOON FUNNELS MILLIONS TO FUND ANTI-AMERICAN PROTESTS

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‘Revolutionary Tourism’

A Fox News Digital investigation has uncovered how Singham and Evans activated a global network that now numbers an estimated 2,000 hard-left organizations that parrot anti-U.S. propaganda supporting autocratic regimes leading China, Russia, Iran, Cuba , North Korea, Venezuela and Gaza.

Fox News Digital analyzed 223 transactions that moved $591 million in total across five continents from 2017 through 2025, the latest year for which figures are available, and found the money flows through five concentric rings of an ideological pipeline that spreads pro-China propaganda.

The investigation established a documented $278 million that flowed from Singham into organizations that "sow discord" in the U.S., as House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith put it recently at a hearing on foreign malign influence in the nonprofit industry.

Funds also financed about 100 overseas trips that CodePink has facilitated for agitators over the years, with 65 trips to hostile nations, including Venezuela, Iran, Gaza, China and Cuba, returning with talking points that mirror the propaganda of America’s foreign adversaries.

Last week's sojourn to Havana was just the latest in a dynamic that critics call "revolutionary tourism."

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‘Seems to Hate America’

In the U.S., CodePink activists now parrot foreign talking points at protests that have included celebrities Susan Sarandon and Jane Fonda.

Propaganda scholar Nancy Snow first met Evans in 1992 in Henniker, N.H., when Evans was campaign manager for then-presidential candidate Jerry Brown. Evans had arrived with Brown, who was touting his flat tax proposal at a local town hall. Snow saw her again in the early 2000s in salons hosted by liberal publisher Arianna Huffington for guests to debate ideas.

"Over time, Jodie Evan's advocacy has moved into a transnational activist ecosystem where anti-American narratives are converging with the strategic messaging of authoritarian states," Snow told Fox News Digital.

"The Jodie I knew was a progressive anti-war, pro-environment and human rights activist," recalled Snow. At her home in Venice, Calif., Evans "was charming, cordial and accepting."

"I never heard any of the militancy and revolutionary rhetoric that she spouts today. She seems to hate America, which is quite the fashion today. Jodie has undoubtedly radicalized over time, fueled by the deep pockets of her Marxist husband, Neville Roy Singham."

POWER COUPLE OF CHAOS: HOW A TYCOON AND ACTIVIST BUILT A 'REVOLUTIONARY BASE' AT THE HOUSE OF SINGHAM

‘Propaganda…Disguised as Citizen Activism’

Snow, the author of a book, "Propaganda and Persuasian," said the tactics of the Singham network apply a specific strategy.

"The most effective propaganda looks like moral activism," said Snow. "It often arrives disguised as citizen activism. My advice: Follow the money, identify the sponsors.

"Propaganda in the 21st century rarely travels through governments alone. It travels through movements," said Snow.

Immediately after its launch in 2017, the Singham network operated across continents. It accelerated protest mobilization around geopolitics, including anti-Israel activism and anti-U.S. military actions, and focused on creating a narrative of crisis and resistance.

Different city. Different cause. Same playbook.

From their headquarters on W. 37th Street, Singham’s field marshals in the People’s Forum coordinate protests nationwide that chase the day’s headlines, including: #FreePalestine #FromTheRiverToTheSea protests after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel, #HandsOffIran after U.S. military strikes in the summer of 2025, #HandsOffVenezuela following the arrest of Nicholas Maduro in January and now #ICEOut, #HandsOffIran and #LetCubaLive.

Many of those field marshals were assembled around a garden nearly a decade ago. What is made to appear spontaneous follows a familiar pattern led by the same people.

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‘Agitation Propaganda’

"Instead of kinetic action that involves soldiers, guns and bombs, the dynamic of agitation propaganda, or agitprop, as it’s called, was pioneered by the Soviets as a way to destabilize enemies without firing a bullet," said Snow.

"It’s no coincidence that the U.S. has been rocked by constant agitprop over the past decade after the House of Singham came to fruition," she said.

Fox News Digital’s investigation has mapped the network of foot soldiers that the House of Signham unleashes on America.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation maintains 68 chapters nationwide and operates 23 Liberation Centers that serve as organizing hubs in major cities. The ANSWER Coalition maintains 13 chapters and so frequently partners with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in coordinated protests that the liberal New Republic calls the ANSWER Coalition its "front group." Their logos were visible on placards and banners in New York and Minneapolis, even as some national media outlets described demonstrators simply as "angry protesters."

This network accelerates protest mobilization around geopolitics — anti-Israel campaigns, opposition to U.S. military actions — and focuses on creating a narrative of crisis, chaos and resistance in the U.S., while China crushes dissent and stifles free expression among its citizens.

Most of the Singham network’s funding advanced a singular message: promoting Marxist-Leninist ideology, portraying China as a moral counterweight to the United States and supporting projects aligned with Beijing’s Belt and Road economic vision.

Smith, the House Ways and Means chairman, describes the House of Singham as a "network of non-profit organizations that serve as his conduits to spread pro-CCP narratives" through a fusion of media, research and commercial ventures.

SHANGHAI SABOTAGE: INSIDE SINGHAM'S SECRET STRATEGY TO DEMONIZE AMERICA

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‘Mobilize the Masses’

In laying out his doctrine for the People’s War, Mao Zedong wrote that "the guerrilla must move amongst the people as a fish swims in the sea," weapons are important in war but "it is people, not things, that are decisive."

His constant mandate was to "mobilize the masses."

Key to organizing the masses has been CodePink, the organization that Evans and Benjamin, her friend, established in 2008.

Singham’s philanthropy vehicle, GS Donor Advised Philanthropy Fund for Wealth Management Inc., pumped $1.3 million into CodePink after Singham’s marriage to Evans. The line item simply said, "General Support."

Suddenly, the rhetoric on China shifted.

After criticizing China for years for its repression of the ethnic Uyghur Muslim community, Evans made a pivot in August 2020 and hosted a webinar with Prashad and the People’s Forum, invoking the title of a new campaign CodePink launched, "China is Not Our Enemy."

By early 2021, she was openly praising China’s "extension" of the historical Silk Road. She highlighted China’s modern-day economic growth "under the leadership of the CPC," the country’s acronym for the Communist Party of China, and she lauded China for building the world’s second-largest economy "without resorting to warfare, colonialism or slavery."

According to Fox News Digital’s count, the People’s Forum, ANSWER Coalition, Party for Socialism and Liberation and CodePink have organized at least 300 protests over the past decade.

‘Dismantle the U.S. Empire’

Within minutes of a headline event, the network moves.

There is a call to action by the organizing wing of the Singham circle: People’s Forum, the ANSWER Coalition, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and CodePink.

Then, the action is amplified by the Singham-funded groups in the propaganda wing: BreakThrough News, People's Dispatch, Tricontinental Ltd.

A scripted one-hour rally follows with a circular march, followed by days of footage from the protest, building the narrative of an "angry," "grassroots," "organic" "resistance" to the latest headline. Media amplification follows, glossing over the protests as socially-engineered.

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, less than four hours after the killing of an anti-ICE agitator Renee Good, by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, at about 10:38 a.m. a signal went out from the People’s Forum Inc., a Singham-funded nonprofit headquartered in an innocuous building off W. 37th Street, between a storefront for a psychic and a dry cleaner.

At 2:35 p.m.. Manolo De Los Santos, the group’s executive director, published a social media post a X, writing, "The cold blooded killing of a woman by ICE in Minneapolis and Trump’s bombing of over 100 people in Venezuela are connected acts of the same brutal machine..

"We must dismantle the U.S. empire, or it will dismantle us."

Protests followed a regular sequence: public message, rapid protest call, coordinated signage, media amplification.

At 5:11 p.m., the People’s Forum summoned citizens to a 9 a.m. protest the next morning at Foley Square, near ICE offices in lower Manhattan.

By 8:41 a.m. the next morning, David Chung, the director of organizing at the People’s Forum arrived at Foley Square, pushing a shopping cart packed with a speaker,microphone and megaphone, a sticker from the Party for Socialism and Liberation slapped on the side.

Signs were printed. Narratives were set. Talking points were scripted.

A man trailed behind Chung with a pile of freshly-printed black-and-white posters stapled to cardboard tubes and the message, "JUSTICE FOR RENEE GOOD," with a photo of Good plastered on every poster.

Foot soldiers from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the street wing of the People’s Forum, handed the signs out to bystanders as the clock ticked close to 9 a.m.

BreakThrough News broadcast the marchers in closeup and sped-up footage, a tactic designed to signal size and urgency.

The signs included the latest rage-bait messaging, invoking familiar communist tropes about "liberation," "resistance," "genocide" and "fascism." The signs follow a rhetorical script to "free" the "oppressed," "stand up" to "oppressors," "shut down" systems and, most lately demand "hands off" the outrage of the day, be it, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba.

Nearly a decade after the Jamaica wedding, the same network that gathered beneath palm trees has grown increasingly visible on streets from Havana to New York and Washington, D.C., fueled by the hundreds of millions of dollars provided by Singham.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation has expanded to organize teen students in walkouts at K-12 schools, protesting ICE operations.

As Benjamin and Evans returned to the United States this week, they geared up for the next action: the "No Kings Rally" on Saturday.

Organized by a wider group of traditionally Democratic organizations, including Indivisible, the far-left Singham network has succeeded in entering the center-left Democratic ecosystem.

The call went out this week. The machine kicked into action for the next anti-America protest.

Evans and Benjamin posted a message on Instagram, telling their followers to "join CodePink" on Saturday: "No War. No Imperialism. No Kings," The Party for Socialism and Liberation instructed its members to join the "Socialist Contingent" at the protest Saturday.

And the ANSWER Coalition shared a signal for its members to meet them at the Northeast corner of Jackson and Columbus streets in downtown Chicago at 12:30 p.m.

Hannah Brennan contributed to this report.