ICE nabs Iranian national with rape, sodomy convictions after Virginia Democrats move to curb cooperation

The Washington, D.C., office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrest of an illegal immigrant and Iranian national who had a criminal history that included multiple charges relating to sodomy.

The arrest comes weeks after Gov. Abigail Spanberger reversed by executive order her predecessor Glenn Youngkin’s 287(g) agreement with DHS, which allowed the commonwealth’s law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities to share resources and information to help apprehend illegal immigrants and criminals.

Virginia State Sen. Saddam Salim, D-Dunn Loring, also crafted a bill to bar Virginia law enforcement agencies from cooperating with I.C.E. in most instances. The Democratic-controlled chamber passed the measure 21-19.

Shayan Kahhal, whose sex offender registry provided a residential address near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, was captured by ICE this week, according to an alert from the agency.

Kahhal has a criminal history that includes charges of strong-armed rape, strong-armed sodomy on a woman, strong-arm sodomy on a boy and strong-arm sodomy on a girl.

The Virginia State Police’s sex offender page lists a rape and two forcible sodomy convictions from 2011.

Salim’s bill prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from "maintaining, renewing, or entering into any federal immigration law-enforcement agreement unless such agreement contains certain conditions."

"The bill also prohibits any person acting in his capacity as a law-enforcement officer to assist or cooperate with or to allow or authorize any resources to assist or cooperate with or to otherwise facilitate any operation executed in whole or in part by federal authorities for the purpose of enforcing federal immigration law," according to the text from Salim, who recently won an upset victory against longtime incumbent Chap Petersen after the fellow Democrat voiced support for keeping the Washington Redskins’ name and Confederate monuments intact.

Fox News Digital reached out to Salim, who himself is a legal immigrant from Bangladesh, for comment.

The arrest and the bill come on the heels of Spanberger’s order, which she has defended by saying that "Virginians deserve to have their law enforcement resources devoted to the safety and security of their communities, not federal civil immigration enforcement."

The 287(g) reversal "restores clarity and accountability to the role of state and local law enforcement and ensures their focus remains on public safety, justice, and community trust," according to Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi, who backed Spanberger’s move.

Spanberger has said that Virginia law enforcement will continue honoring valid judicial warrants, promising to abide by Virginia law in those matters.

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor’s office for comment.