Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Abigail Spanberger

ICE nabs Iranian national with rape, sodomy convictions after Virginia Democrats move to curb cooperation

Virginia State Sen. Saddam Salim's bill to restrict ICE cooperation also passed the chamber 21-19

By Charles Creitz Fox News
close
Trump battles sanctuary states on notice for defying immigration law Video

Trump battles sanctuary states on notice for defying immigration law

‘The Big Weekend Show’ panel breaks down the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington, D.C., office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrest of an illegal immigrant and Iranian national who had a criminal history that included multiple charges relating to sodomy.

The arrest comes weeks after Gov. Abigail Spanberger reversed by executive order her predecessor Glenn Youngkin’s 287(g) agreement with DHS, which allowed the commonwealth’s law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities to share resources and information to help apprehend illegal immigrants and criminals.

Virginia State Sen. Saddam Salim, D-Dunn Loring, also crafted a bill to bar Virginia law enforcement agencies from cooperating with I.C.E. in most instances. The Democratic-controlled chamber passed the measure 21-19.

SANCTUARY POLICIES LET ALLEGED CHILD PREDATOR ROAM FREE UNTIL DHS MADE PORTLAND, OREGON, AIRPORT ARREST

Spanberger speaks in Richmond

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger speaks in Richmond. (Marvin Joseph/Getty Images)

Shayan Kahhal, whose sex offender registry provided a residential address near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, was captured by ICE this week, according to an alert from the agency.

Kahhal has a criminal history that includes charges of strong-armed rape, strong-armed sodomy on a woman, strong-arm sodomy on a boy and strong-arm sodomy on a girl.

The Virginia State Police’s sex offender page lists a rape and two forcible sodomy convictions from 2011.

DHS SAYS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS HELPED CHILD RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS EVADE DEPORTATION

Salim’s bill prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from "maintaining, renewing, or entering into any federal immigration law-enforcement agreement unless such agreement contains certain conditions."

"The bill also prohibits any person acting in his capacity as a law-enforcement officer to assist or cooperate with or to allow or authorize any resources to assist or cooperate with or to otherwise facilitate any operation executed in whole or in part by federal authorities for the purpose of enforcing federal immigration law," according to the text from Salim, who recently won an upset victory against longtime incumbent Chap Petersen after the fellow Democrat voiced support for keeping the Washington Redskins’ name and Confederate monuments intact.

Fox News Digital reached out to Salim, who himself is a legal immigrant from Bangladesh, for comment.

ICE ARRESTS ALLEGED CHILD SEX OFFENDER RELEASED UNDER CONNECTICUT SANCTUARY LAWS

Columbia University pulls CBP career fair ad amid anti-ICE protests Video

The arrest and the bill come on the heels of Spanberger’s order, which she has defended by saying that "Virginians deserve to have their law enforcement resources devoted to the safety and security of their communities, not federal civil immigration enforcement."

The 287(g) reversal "restores clarity and accountability to the role of state and local law enforcement and ensures their focus remains on public safety, justice, and community trust," according to Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi, who backed Spanberger’s move.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem holds press conference on border security and drug seizures, in Otay Mesa

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem attends a press conference to provide an update on border security and drug seizures along the U.S.-Mexico border, accompanied by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks and a Customs and Border Protection official (not pictured), in Otay Mesa, San Diego, California, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Spanberger has said that Virginia law enforcement will continue honoring valid judicial warrants, promising to abide by Virginia law in those matters.

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue