MAGA voter crashes 'scumbag' Dem senator's SOTU boycott speech: 'Go Trump!'

Democrats were mocked on social media Tuesday night and Wednesday after multiple clips from their State of the Union boycott rally went viral, including when a Trump supporter crashed Sen. Chris Murphy's, D-Conn., speech.

The "People’s State of the Union," which is what the Democrats called their boycott rally, included several Democratic lawmakers like Murphy, Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., among others.

"Go, Trump!" the protester said while throwing up the peace sign in front of Murphy, who was on the stage at the time and watched as security pulled the man away from the podium.

"Hey Murphy, you’re a scumbag," the protester said.

"Thanks, buddy," Murphy replied.

Audiences online immediately began mocking the incident and hailing the Trump supporter as an American "patriot."

"A patriot CRASHED the Democrats’ little counter-State of the Union out in front of the Capitol, making his way on stage. Tonight was just a MASSIVE, all-around failure for Democrats," one commentator said in a post to social media.

While the group struggled to attract supporters, Democratic lawmakers flocked to the event as a reason to skip President Donald Trump’s address on Tuesday.

Over 20 Democrats from both chambers of Congress attended the event, including Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Merkley., Murphy, Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Tina Smith, D-Minn.

From the House of Representatives, members who joined included Reps. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., Becca Balint, D-Vt., Greg Casar, D-Texas, Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., John Larson, D-Conn., Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., Emily Randall, D-Wash., and Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

These Democrats framed the event as a way to address the country's state in their own words.

"I am not at the State of the Union speech tonight because Donald Trump is making a mockery of this institution, and he doesn’t deserve an audience," Murphy said.

"I am not at the State of the Union speech tonight because these are not normal times and Democrats have to stop behaving normally," he added.

Viewers online, however, mocked the effort as little more than a partisan tantrum.

"COURIER, the fake news organization led by Sen. Chris Murphy's girlfriend, held a SOTU counterprogramming event w/ Miles Taylor's group Defiance," Chuck Ross, a senior investigative reporter at ther Washington Free Beacon, wrote on X. "One speaker posed as ‘K-K-Karoline Leavitt.’ which is a pretty bizarre and lazy dig."

"I felt like crying tonight, so I turned on the ‘People’s State of the Union,’" a GOP communications director wrote in a X post.

"A patriot just crashed the stage at Chris Murphy's protest outside the State of the Union," conservative influencer CJ Pearson wrote on X.

After the Trump supporter was escorted off the stage, former MSNBC host Joy Reid said, "Attention MAGA trolls, your bulls--- is not welcome here."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sen. Murphy's office for comment.