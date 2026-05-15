Hunter Biden resurfaces in LA, reacts to questions about Biden tapes, UFO files

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EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden was spotted by paparazzi in West Los Angeles this week, where the former first son briefly reacted to questions about ongoing litigation surrounding former President Joe Biden’s interview tapes and alleged government UFO files.

"Hunter, what do you think of the DOJ when they release your father's interview tapes from the biography that he did?" a reporter asked as he approached Biden near Wilshire Boulevard.

"What are you talking about?" Hunter Biden said.

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The exchange comes amid ongoing litigation seeking the release of audio tied to former President Joe Biden’s classified-documents probe, which fueled scrutiny over the elder Biden’s memory and fitness while in office.

The probe examined Joe Biden’s handling and discussion of classified material during conversations with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer. Special Counsel Rob Hur said the author had deleted the files, but the Justice Department was able to recover them.

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The conservative watchdog Oversight Project sued the DOJ seeking release of audio recordings from Joe Biden’s interviews with special counsel Robert Hur. Biden has denied wrongdoing and said he cooperated fully with the probe.

"I don’t know, man — I hadn’t heard that one," Hunter Biden later said.

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The reporter also asked about the recently released UFO Files.

"It’s crazy right?" Hunter Biden replied, but did not elaborate.

Hunter Biden was also one of several recent individuals whose Secret Service protection was rescinded by the Trump administration.

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Trump announced in March 2025 that Hunter Biden and his half-sister Ashley Blazer Biden — child of Jill and Joe — would cease to have such protection.

The president criticized the fact that Hunter had "as many as 18 people" on his USSS detail.

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Hunter Biden’s appearance marked a rare public sighting for the former first son, who has largely stayed out of public view in recent months.