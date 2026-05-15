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Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden resurfaces in LA, reacts to questions about Biden tapes, UFO files

Conservative watchdog Oversight Project sued to force release of tapes from Joe Biden's talks with a ghostwriter

By Charles Creitz Fox News
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Hunter Biden caught on camera in West Los Angeles after losing Secret Service protection Video

Hunter Biden caught on camera in West Los Angeles after losing Secret Service protection

Former first son Hunter Biden seen in rare public appearance outside famed Japanese spot in California, where he's pressed on his father's interview tapes and UFO sightings.

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EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden was spotted by paparazzi in West Los Angeles this week, where the former first son briefly reacted to questions about ongoing litigation surrounding former President Joe Biden’s interview tapes and alleged government UFO files.

"Hunter, what do you think of the DOJ when they release your father's interview tapes from the biography that he did?" a reporter asked as he approached Biden near Wilshire Boulevard.

"What are you talking about?" Hunter Biden said.

BIDEN SEEKS TO BLOCK DOJ RELEASE OF 2017 AUDIO, COURT FILING SAYS

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen talk to paparazzi

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen speak with a reporter after leaving Matsuhisa restaurant in Los Angeles, Calif. (Backgrid USA)

The exchange comes amid ongoing litigation seeking the release of audio tied to former President Joe Biden’s classified-documents probe, which fueled scrutiny over the elder Biden’s memory and fitness while in office.

The probe examined Joe Biden’s handling and discussion of classified material during conversations with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer. Special Counsel Rob Hur said the author had deleted the files, but the Justice Department was able to recover them.

BIDEN INTERVIEW AUDIO REVEALS WHO BROUGHT UP BEAU'S DEATH — AND IT WASN'T HUR

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen smiling after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles

Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, smile after dining with friends at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026. (Backgrid USA)

The conservative watchdog Oversight Project sued the DOJ seeking release of audio recordings from Joe Biden’s interviews with special counsel Robert Hur. Biden has denied wrongdoing and said he cooperated fully with the probe.

"I don’t know, man — I hadn’t heard that one," Hunter Biden later said.

ASHLEY BIDEN SLAMS REPORTING ABOUT HER DAD'S MENTAL ACUITY AS 'DISRESPECTFUL AND UNTRUE'

Hunter Biden tucking his shirt in after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles

Hunter Biden leaves restaurant after dining with friends at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026. (Backgrid USA)

The reporter also asked about the recently released UFO Files.

"It’s crazy right?" Hunter Biden replied, but did not elaborate.

Hunter Biden was also one of several recent individuals whose Secret Service protection was rescinded by the Trump administration.

TRUMP REVOKES SECURITY CLEARANCES OF FORMER OPPONENTS KAMALA HARRIS, HILLARY CLINTON

Former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden standing side by side

Former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden stand side by side. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

Trump announced in March 2025 that Hunter Biden and his half-sister Ashley Blazer Biden — child of Jill and Joe — would cease to have such protection.

The president criticized the fact that Hunter had "as many as 18 people" on his USSS detail.

Hunter Biden arriving at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware

Hunter Biden arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Del., on June 6, 2024, as his felony gun charges trial continues with additional witnesses. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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Hunter Biden’s appearance marked a rare public sighting for the former first son, who has largely stayed out of public view in recent months.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

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