Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden seen driving Toyota rental in South Africa after his Secret Service detail was terminated

Hunter Biden seen for first time since father's cancer announcement

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Jake Tapper tells Piers Morgan Biden's cognitive decline cover-up ‘may be worse’ than Watergate Video

Jake Tapper tells Piers Morgan Biden's cognitive decline cover-up ‘may be worse’ than Watergate

Former Bernie Sanders staffer Tezlyn Figaro and Fox News host Will Cain discuss new revelations in the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden's decline on 'The Will Cain Show.'

Hunter Biden was seen out and about with his family in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday amid Republicans' investigation into an alleged "conspiracy" related to his father's cognitive decline as president. 

The embattled son of the former president toured Cape Town with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and son, Beau Biden Jr., driving a rented Toyota sedan, a big change from the black Chevy Suburbans he was used to traveling in before President Donald Trump yanked his Secret Service detail. 

In March, Trump terminated Hunter Biden's Secret Service detail after former President Joe Biden extended his son's detail indefinitely. Typically, children of former presidents only enjoy Secret Service protection if they are 16 or younger.

Trump's move to remove Hunter Biden's detail came as the former president's son was once again vacationing in South Africa.

FBI REOPENING INVESTIGATION INTO COCAINE FOUND AT BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

  • Hunter in South Africa
    Image 1 of 10

    Former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is spotted for the first time since his father's aggressive form of prostate cancer was revealed to the public.  (BACKGRID)

  • hunter biden 2
    Image 2 of 10

    Former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, with wife Melissa and their son.  (BACKGRID)

  • hunter biden 3
    Image 3 of 10

    Former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was spotted for the first time since his father's prostate cancer was revealed to the public.  (BACKGRID)

  • hunter biden 4
    Image 4 of 10

    Former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. (BACKGRID)

  • hunter biden 5
    Image 5 of 10

    Former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was spotted in South Africa. (BACKGRID)

  • hunter biden 6
    Image 6 of 10

    Hunter Biden was spotted in South Africa with his family for the first time since his father's cancer diagnosis went public. (BACKGRID)

  • hunter biden 7
    Image 7 of 10

    Hunter Biden enters a vehicle. (BACKGRID)

  • hunter biden 8
    Image 8 of 10

    Hunter Biden at a vehicle. (BACKGRID)

  • hunter biden 9
    Image 9 of 10

    Hunter Biden steps outside a butcher business.  (BACKGRID)

  • Hunter Biden in Cape Town driving rental car
    Image 10 of 10

    Hunter Biden crosses a street with his son.  (FOX NEWS)

Hunter Biden and his family were seen on the Sea Point Main Road, a main thoroughfare in a wealthy part of Cape Town, paying for parking and stopping into the local butcher. Based on the images, it is apparent Hunter no longer has the luxury of a Secret Service detail.

The new pictures also mark the first time Hunter Biden has been seen publicly since his father's public cancer announcement.

JAKE TAPPER UNLOADS ON HUNTER BIDEN AS ‘DEMONSTRABLY UNETHICAL, SLEAZY AND PRONE TO HORRIBLE DECISIONS’

Republicans are launching a new investigation into the alleged "conspiracy" behind former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. 

Senstors Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced plans to hold a Senate Judiciary hearing June 18 to look into the alleged cover-up of the 82-year-old former president’s mental decline while in office by the media and those closest to him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawmakers are still gathering witnesses for the probe, which would be the first full congressional committee hearing on the subject.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this report.

More from Politics