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Gubernatorial

South Dakota governor survives crowded primary -- for now

The four-way primary included businessman Toby Doeden, Gov. Larry Rhoden and state House Speaker Jon Hansen alongside Rep. Dusty Johnson.

By Charles Creitz Fox News
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Gov Rhoden says Trump's deals are 'just getting started' Video

Gov Rhoden says Trump's deals are 'just getting started'

Gov. Larry Rhoden joins 'Fox & Friends' from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to discuss the top issues facing South Dakota voters and President Donald Trump's trade deals.

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South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden survived the first round of a crowded Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, as he was confirmed on Wednesday to have moved on to a runoff against leading contender and businessman Toby Doeden.

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., the Mount Rushmore State's at-large congressman, was seen as the most likely foil for Rhoden, while the fourth candidate in the race – House Speaker Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids – also did not make the cut.

Since no candidate crossed the 35% threshold for a three-or-more candidate race, state law prescribes an eight-week final lap before a new election set for June 28.

Rhoden, the longtime lieutenant governor under former Gov. Kristi Noem, is a rancher who rose through the ranks of state legislative leadership before succeeding the former Homeland Security secretary.

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Rep. Dusty Johnson speaking at a podium announcing run for governor

Rep. Dusty Johnson, chairman of the Main Street Caucus, announced his run for governor of South Dakota on June 30, 2025. (Getty Images)

Often seen with his trademark cowboy hat, the western South Dakota native spent 16 years in the state legislature and has focused on continuing Noem's platform of making South Dakota one of the nation's most affordable and business-friendly states.

Rhoden compared himself to Pennsylvanian prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil – remarking to the South Dakota Searchlight: "I kind of feel like that proverbial groundhog who came up and saw my shadow, and now there’s going to be eight more weeks of campaigning."

Doeden, meanwhile, celebrated his position as a political outsider, coming in first place against the establishment.

Rhoden opposes abortion, supports Second Amendment rights and has worked with his former boss on homeland security matters, including cooperating with ICE on immigration enforcement operations.

Larry Rhoden, Kristi Noem, Dusty Johnson, Marion Michael Rounds and a family outside court.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden, second from right, and Rep. Dusty Johnson, right, join a press conference outside the Department of Agriculture on April 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump was conspicuously mute in the crowded primary, an observation South Dakota News Watch recently questioned Rhoden about.

"I don't spend a lot of time fretting about it," the governor said.

"If you look at who he's endorsed, he likes endorsing winners and seldom goes out on a limb. And here we have a four-way primary with a seated House member in the race," Rhoden said, adding that Trump appears to like making safe bets.

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Busts of U.S. presidents George Washington Thomas Jefferson Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln carved into Mount Rushmore

The busts of U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln tower over the Black Hills at Mount Rushmore National Monument near Keystone, S.D., July 2, 2020. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

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Doeden ran as a political outsider and positioned himself as a populist candidate.

Largely self-funded, Doeden positioned himself as a conservative alternative to the Pierre establishment.

Hansen, meanwhile, is the establishment conservative challenger who has served in the State House for more than a decade.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

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