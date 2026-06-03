Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

House Republican says staffer 'reprimanded' over 'hurtful' post slamming homosexuality during Pride Month

Ogles said the post was 'hurtful and a complete distraction' from his America First focus

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Will Cain argues America has grown beyond 'peak Pride' Video

Will Cain argues America has grown beyond 'peak Pride'

Fox News host Will Cain questions sports leagues’ Pride Month celebrations on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee said a communications staffer was reprimanded after making a "stupid" and "hurtful" social media post.

"Earlier today while working on the farm, my phone began going crazy because of a post made by a member of my comms team. The post was stupid, hurtful and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded," Ogles said in a post on Tuesday night.

The House Republican appears to have been referring to a post on his @RepOgles X account that read, "Homosexuality has no place in America. Happy Nuclear Family Month."

REPUBLICAN SAYS 'MUSLIMS DON'T BELONG IN AMERICAN SOCIETY,' DRAWS FIERCE DEMOCRATIC BACKLASH

Rep. Andy Ogles

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., addresses the New York Young Republican Club's 113th Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 13, 2025 in New York City. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Ogles' office on Wednesday.

Gov. Bill Lee signed a resolution that cleared the Tennessee state legislature to designate June 2026 as "Nuclear Family Month."

CHICAGO COLLEGE REMOVES LGBTQ PRIDE FLAG OVER INSTITUTIONAL NEUTRALITY CONCERNS

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee during the Reagan National Economic Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Caroline Brehman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Homosexuality exists. In America. In fact Andy, you have family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and constituents who are gay and lesbian. It doesn’t make them less than or somehow unworthy of being an American. What an absolutely idiotic statement to make," Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York wrote on X.

Ogles' post appears to have been deleted from X.

On Monday, Lawler wished a "Happy Pride Month" to those who celebrate it in June.

MAMDANI MARKS PRIDE MONTH, SAYS HONORING 'QUEER AND TRANSGENDER' CONTRIBUTIONS WOULD TAKE MORE THAN 30 DAYS

Rep. Mike Lawler and President Donald Trump

Rep. Michael Lawler, R-N.Y., and President Donald Trump during an event inside Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Friday, May 22, 2026. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate love, acceptance, and the freedom to be yourself. Happy Pride Month to all who are celebrating!" Lawler declared in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue