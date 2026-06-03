House Republican says staffer 'reprimanded' over 'hurtful' post slamming homosexuality during Pride Month

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GOP Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee said a communications staffer was reprimanded after making a "stupid" and "hurtful" social media post.

"Earlier today while working on the farm, my phone began going crazy because of a post made by a member of my comms team. The post was stupid, hurtful and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded," Ogles said in a post on Tuesday night.

The House Republican appears to have been referring to a post on his @RepOgles X account that read, "Homosexuality has no place in America. Happy Nuclear Family Month."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Ogles' office on Wednesday.

Gov. Bill Lee signed a resolution that cleared the Tennessee state legislature to designate June 2026 as "Nuclear Family Month."

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"Homosexuality exists. In America. In fact Andy, you have family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and constituents who are gay and lesbian. It doesn’t make them less than or somehow unworthy of being an American. What an absolutely idiotic statement to make," Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York wrote on X.

Ogles' post appears to have been deleted from X.

On Monday, Lawler wished a "Happy Pride Month" to those who celebrate it in June.

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"June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate love, acceptance, and the freedom to be yourself. Happy Pride Month to all who are celebrating!" Lawler declared in a post on X.