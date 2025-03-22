Trump revokes security clearances of former opponents Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump revoked the security clearances of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney and several other opponents who either severely criticized or acted against him.

The White House released a memo on Friday that read: "I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information: Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family."

TRUMP STRIPS SECURITY CLEARANCES FROM LAW FIRM TIED TO JACK SMITH CASES

Earlier this month, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that she had revoked the security clearances of several people listed in Trump's memo and blocked them from having access to classified information. She said "the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden ‘disinformation’ letter" also had their clearances rescinded.

"The President's Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden."

In addition to having their security clearances revoked, the individuals listed in Trump’s memorandum have had their "unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities" rescinded.

TRUMP REVOKES SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION FOR ADULT BIDEN CHILDREN HUNTER AND ASHLEY

Several people listed in Trump’s memo mostly dismissed it in social media posts reacting to the news. Both Zaid and Eisen said it was "like the third time" their security clearances were revoked. Kinzinger posted a video saying that he "retired a year ago from the military" and doesn’t have a clearance before calling the president a "dumba--."

The security clearance memo comes just days after Trump announced that he was stripping Hunter and Ashley Biden of their Secret Service protection.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list."

While under federal law, former presidents and their spouses receive life-long Secret Service protection, but that protection ends for members of their immediate family when they leave office. According to the Associated Press, both Trump and Biden extended protection for their children before leaving office.