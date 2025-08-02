JD Vance says he's 'obsessed' with eerie UFO videos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance revealed that he is "obsessed" with mysterious UFO videos during an appearance on the "Ruthless" podcast on Friday.

"I'm obsessed with the whole UFO thing. What’s actually going on? What were those videos all about? What’s actually happening?" he questioned. "I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in."

"The August [congressional] recess is, in part, me going to try and dive to the bottom of the whole UFO thing last year," the vice president joked.

Vance jokingly offered to take the show’s hosts to Area 51 "once I get to the bottom of it."

Although the vice president didn't specify the exact "videos" that have captivated his attention, there was no shortage of videos and news headlines related to aerial phenomena last year.

Last November, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) which was aimed at getting to the bottom of the Pentagon's investigations into UAPs, and heard the testimony of numerous experts and witnesses working with or in the alleged programs.

A former Pentagon official testified to Congress that the U.S. government has evidence that "we are not alone in the cosmos," but that a "cabal" of officials is hiding the information.

The official, Luis Elizondo, is the former head of the Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which was tasked with investigating UAPs. He and other witnesses testified before the House Oversight Committee.

"Excessive secrecy has lead to grave misdeeds against loyal civil servants, military personnel and the public, all to hide the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos," Elizondo said, later calling the group a "cabal."

In December, SUV-sized drones were seen over the skies of New Jersey, terrifying some residents and prompting the Trump administration to release a report on the phenomenon.

The White House revealed their findings in late January, and stated that some of the drones seen flying over New Jersey and other parts of the country in November were authorized to be flown by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized by the FAA for research and various other reasons," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

