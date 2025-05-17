Expand / Collapse search
Biden interview audio reveals who brought up Beau's death — and it wasn't Hur

Bombshell recording reveals former president struggled to recall key dates despite his administration's denials

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Former President k lashed out against special counsel Robert Hur over a report in which he described the longtime lawmaker as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The part of Hur’s report that most angered Biden was the suggestion that the then-president could not remember when his son, Beau, died. However, new audio obtained by Axios sheds light on Biden’s lapses in memory.

In February 2024, Biden and several high-profile Democrats — as well as media personalities — attacked Hur. During a press conference on Hur’s report, Biden said, "There’s some attention paid to some language in the report about my recollection of events. There’s even a reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?"

Former President Joe Biden, Special Counsel Robert Hur

Audio from then-President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur reveals that he, and not the special counsel, brought up Beau Biden's death. (Getty Images)

CONSERVATIVES REACT TO LEAKED BIDEN AUDIO ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'THIS IS PAINFUL'

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Hur in February 2024, saying his report was "gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate." She also suggested that it was "clearly politically motivated." Harris recalled Biden’s alleged sharpness at the time, noting that Hur’s interview took place on Oct. 8, 2023 — just one day after Hamas’ attack on Israel. Harris said she was "in almost every meeting" with Biden and that he was "in front of and on top of it all."

Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., grilled Hur when he testified on Capitol Hill in March 2024. Both lawmakers attempted to get Hur to say that his report "exonerated" Biden — which he did not do. Then–Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., also criticized the special counsel, suggesting that Hur knew his description of Biden would "ignite a political firestorm," something Hur denied.

Special Counsel Robert Hur testifies before Congress

Former special counsel Robert K. Hur testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. Hur investigated U.S. President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and published a final report with contentious conclusions about Biden’s memory. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

JONATHAN TURLEY: BIDEN NOT THE ONLY LOSER REVEALED BY SHOCKING HUR AUDIO

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod also criticized the report, calling it a "shiv the special counsel stuck into the Biden reelection campaign," according to CNN.

On Friday, Axios published a bombshell report that included audio recordings from Biden’s interview with Hur, something the previous administration refused to release. The audio includes long pauses in which Biden struggled to recall the dates of several major events, including when President Donald Trump was elected to office for his first term, his son’s death or his exit from office as vice president.

BIDEN SPEAKING

(AP Newsroom)

Since his report was released, Hur has seen two key moments of vindication aside from Friday’s report. The first came when the transcript of his interview was released in March 2024. At the time, the White House refused to release the audio, citing fears of AI deepfakes. Hur appeared to receive further vindication when Biden had his disastrous debate against then-candidate Trump in June 2024. Less than a month after the debate, Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Harris.  

