Trump says Delaney Hall protesters are ‘paid’ as clashes escalate outside NJ ICE facility

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President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed protesters outside Delaney Hall as "fake" and "paid for" as demonstrations continued at the Newark ICE detention facility and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure over conditions inside.

"These aren’t protesters; these people are fake, they’re all paid for," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday. "We run the finest facilities anywhere in the world of their type."

Trump’s comments came after days of protests outside Delaney Hall, where detainees and family members have alleged overcrowding, poor living conditions and inadequate medical care inside the facility. Some detainees have also launched a hunger strike, according to Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.

The controversy escalated Wednesday as Reps. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., were escorted into the facility amid growing scrutiny surrounding conditions inside the detention center.

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH ICE AS NJ DETENTION FACILITY DEMONSTRATIONS CONTINUE

Protests outside Delaney Hall began Friday and have continued throughout the week, at times turning chaotic as demonstrators clashed with ICE agents outside the facility. On Sunday night, protesters attempted to block vehicles from entering and exiting the detention center.

On Monday, officers deployed tear gas and forcibly removed protesters during confrontations outside the facility. Video from the scene showed officers throwing one protester to the ground and dragging another away from the entrance.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also defended conditions inside Delaney Hall and dismissed criticism from detainees and Democratic lawmakers.

SOMETHING TO HIDE? ICE UNDER FIRE FOR SUBSTANDARD CONDITIONS AT FOR-PROFIT DETENTION CENTER

"This isn’t Holiday Inn," Mullin said when asked about complaints surrounding the facility.

Mullin also criticized elected officials who have appeared outside Delaney Hall, including Kim, who said he witnessed deteriorating conditions firsthand during a recent visit.

"I’m sorry, you probably shouldn’t have been there," Mullin said when asked about Kim being pepper-sprayed outside the facility.

Kim told CNN detainees showed him spoiled food and described worsening conditions inside the center.

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"A detainee handed me a carton of milk, and I looked at it, and it was just congealed solid, I mean it was absolutely disgusting," Kim said.

ICE officials have denied allegations that detainees are being held in unsafe or inhumane conditions at the facility.