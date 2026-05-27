Big loss for Democrat who wanted ‘Zionists’ in camps may still signal big trouble on horizon

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Both Republican and Democratic strategists argued that the defeat of Texas Democrat Maureen Galindo — a congressional candidate who said Zionists should be held in ICE detention centers — was not the "course correction" some Democrats claimed, despite efforts to frame the loss as a rejection of far-left extremism.

Galindo's suggestion on a podcast that aired just weeks before the runoff election that "billionaire Zionists" should be imprisoned at the Karnes ICE facility in Texas garnered massive blowback from Democrats and Republicans alike, who alleged Galindo's comment was a proposal for internment camps.

Congressional Democratic leadership in particular was vocal in their condemnation of Galindo. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., issued a joint statement with Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene calling Galindo's words "vile" and "disqualifying."

In response to the backlash, Galindo shared in a statement claiming that she never called for "internment camps," blaming the uproar over a headline by an "unethical journalist."

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Galindo lost Tuesday's runoff election, capturing roughly 36% of the vote. Her opponent, Johnny Garcia, who is viewed as a moderate Democrat, won the runoff race with 63.8% of the vote. Back in March, Galindo narrowly won the state's primary with 29.2% of the vote. Garcia was a close second, winning 27% of the vote.

"I think no matter how hard the Republican donors pushed this Democratic primary candidate, that the voters looked at her and said, 'Now we don't want a nut case here in the House of Representatives,'" progressive talk show host Thom Hartmann told Fox News Digital.

Just days after Galindo's comments about imprisoning Zionists became public, Lead Left PAC, a mysterious super PAC suspected of having ties to Republican donors, donated half a million dollars to Galindo's campaign. The suspicions stemmed in part from a Punchbowl News report that found links to WinRed — the GOP's fundraising platform — embedded in the metadata of Lead Left PAC's website.

"I think probably the more interesting part of this is that Lead Left —this super PAC that is filled with Republican donors — was pushing her," Hartmann told Fox News.

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"'Hey, let's find a wacky lefty sex therapist who will make antisemitic remarks, and let's really promote her in a Democratic primary,' which is what they did, and you know it's a good thing she lost," Hartmann said. "I mean this is the kind of candidate that does damage to the Democrats."

But Republican political strategist Ben Ferguson pushed back on the notion that Galindo's extremist views are out of step with the current crop of Democratic candidates, pointing to Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, who has a Nazi tattoo.

"If Democratic voters were truly revolting against the activist-left, then why are some of the loudest and fastest-rising voices in the party still pushing ideas that most Americans consider completely outside the mainstream?" Ferguson told Fox News Digital.

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"The truth is Democrats are not rejecting extremism — they’re only rejecting the versions that become politically impossible to defend on cable news," Ferguson continued.

Richard Gordon, a political analyst who previously worked on Democratic campaigns, suggested that Galindo's defeat was more a reflection of her hitting a ceiling than a course correction among voters. He noted that voter turnout dropped by 56% in the runoff compared to the primary election and that Galindo's vote total also dropped by about 44%, signaling she retained most of her base.

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"I don't think the voters self-corrected as much as she hit her ceiling and was never going to win as Mr. Garcia, the more moderate and closer to the electorate philosophically candidate, was able to consolidate the vote of the other candidates in the primary," Gordon told Fox News Digital. "Let's not forget that Ms. Galindo only received 29.2% of the vote the first time. That means that 70% of voters wanted someone else, which is close to the 64% that Mr. Garcia received in the runoff."

"In my view, Ms. Galindo would have lost anyway," Gordon said. "She wasn't a bridge too far for progressives as much as she was just too liberal for this district."