RFK Jr. responds to snake-handling critics with new video showing him wrangling a venomous rattlesnake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared another snake-handling video Wednesday after social media users raised concerns over his earlier encounter with a pair of black racer snakes.

Kennedy Jr. posted an Instagram video captioned, "In response to the many comments about venomous snakes, this video shows how Cheryl and I handled a recent rattlesnake rescue."

The clip begins with Kennedy Jr. sitting in his home office before someone alerts him to a snake in the driveway.

"Hold on, guys. I'll be back in a flash," he says before grabbing a bucket and a small net and heading outside.

RFK JR BAREHANDS A PAIR OF SNAKES ON DR. OZ'S PATIO IN WILD VIDEO

The HHS secretary then carefully scoops up the rattlesnake as onlookers react in amazement.

After placing the snake in a bucket, Kennedy Jr. later pins it behind the head and lifts it toward the camera while explaining how to identify the reptile.

"His fangs are in there. I don't want to touch them," he said. "This is a beautiful snake. This is a Western Diamondback. You can tell by these rings at the end of his tail."

Kennedy Jr. then asked his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, to bring him a pillowcase before transporting and releasing the snake back into the wild.

ACTRESS CHERYL HINES CLASHES WITH 'THE VIEW' OVER HER HUSBAND RFK JR’S RECORD SERVING AMERICANS

The Instagram post appeared to respond directly to criticism and concern sparked by another snake video Kennedy Jr. shared Tuesday on X.

In that clip, Kennedy Jr. grabbed two black North American racer snakes with his bare hands while visiting Dr. Mehmet Oz's patio as Hines watched in apparent horror.

"Honey, honey ... why?" Hines yelled as Kennedy Jr. cornered the snakes.

Kennedy Jr. then lunged at the reptiles and eventually lifted both by their tails as they repeatedly bit his hands.

CHERYL HINES SHARES HARROWING EVACUATION FROM WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER AS GUNSHOTS RANG OUT

"Black snakes, they're biting me," Kennedy Jr. said with a smile.

The snakes continued striking at his hands as Hines pleaded, "Bobby, please! Bobby, Bobby, please," before later telling him, "You are nuts."

Kennedy Jr. later posted the video to X with the caption, "Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz's patio."

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, black racer snakes are nonvenomous and generally harmless to humans, though they will "readily bite to defend themselves."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The earlier video showed Kennedy Jr. handling nonvenomous snakes, while Wednesday’s Instagram clip focused on a venomous Western Diamondback rattlesnake, prompting some social media users to question whether the HHS secretary was taking unnecessary risks.

Fox News Digital's Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.