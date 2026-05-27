John Thune goes 'all in' for Ken Paxton after bitter primary ripped GOP apart

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton added another endorsement to his growing field of backers in the Senate GOP: Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Thune announced his support of Paxton on the Hugh Hewitt show Wednesday afternoon, less than a day after the bloody primary fight in the Lone Star State concluded. And the main target now is Texas state Rep. James Talarico, the insurgent Democratic nominee waiting for Paxton in November.

"The voters, Republican voters in Texas spoke last night," Thune said. "Ken Paxton is their nominee heading into November, and we got to pivot and go all in to make sure that we keep Texas red, that he wins, and that we keep a far left liberal out of the United States Senate."

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"And obviously, that seat is gonna be very key to our majority, which will determine the future of this country," he continued.

Paxton was neither Thune nor the majority of Senate Republicans' first choice, however.

Most of the Senate GOP backed longtime incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, throughout the grueling battle to elect Texas' Republican nominee for Senate. And many were shocked when President Donald Trump opted to endorse Paxton at the last minute, one week out Tuesday night's runoff election finale.

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Republicans feared that if Paxton came out on top, it could tip the balance in favor of Democrats, who haven't sent a lawmaker to the upper chamber since 1988.

But facing Talarico, who easily toppled his primary opponent Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has placed the priority of maintaining the GOP's majority in the Senate over personal choice for Republicans.

"We've gotta do everything we can do as a party, to make sure that that we win this race," Thune said. "Because, you know, losing is not an option when it comes to the state of Texas, and what it means for our majority in the Senate."

Thune isn't the first Senate Republican to back Paxton, either.

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Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, leapt ahead of the crowd Tuesday night shortly after the race was called and urged the GOP to come together to beat Talarico, who he charged was a "far left freak who supports open borders, trans ideology, and even called the American flag a 'complicated symbol.'"

"I am proud to endorse [Paxton]," Moreno said on X. "The voters have spoken, now Republicans must unite and win."

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And the number two Republican in the Senate, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., soon followed.

"James Talarico is a far-left extremist," Barrasso said on X. "He is a rubber stamp for open borders, illegal immigrant criminals, and men playing in women’s sports. Talarico is too radical for Texas."