Illinois Democrat condemns party members rallying with far-left streamer Hasan Piker

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Illinois Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider called out Democratic Party members and candidates on Tuesday for choosing to rally and associate with far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

"Hasan Piker is an unapologetic antisemite. Democrats risk losing our credibility to condemn those on the right who traffic in bigotry, antisemitism, & hate when our own Members of Congress & candidates are celebrating or, worse yet, platforming those who espouse hate of any kind," Schneider wrote on X on Tuesday.

In a second post, he added, "I am proud of our big tent & the fact that we welcome a broad diversity of opinions and priorities. But we cannot allow those who preach hate & seek division to find safe harbor among us. We must call out hate & reject those who champion ideologies of exclusion and demonization."

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Piker has espoused controversial views over the past few years, including claiming that America "deserved" 9/11 and excusing crimes committed during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. More recently, he was among other progressive activists who traveled to Cuba in protest of the Trump administration's economic sanctions against the nation.

Piker dismissed Schneider's comments in his own post later that day.

"lotsa aipac dogs barking today," Piker wrote with an image claiming Schneider received over $6.6 million from "pro-Israel lobby groups and their donors."

Piker is planning on attending rallies with Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed as both are campaigning ahead of the 2026 election season.

El-Sayed denied issues with appearing alongside Piker and remarked that Piker was previously invited to the Democratic National Convention in 2024.

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"My politics resonates with people who have been locked out," El-Sayed told the Michigan Advance.

"I’m going to keep talking to people who feel like our current political system is built against them, and I’m going to go and talk to those folks via all the different channels that I can. It’s not surprising to me that, even though Vice President Harris invited Hasan to stream from the DNC, that the very same people who would be perfectly OK with that are now assembling over the idea that we’re going to be campaigning together in Michigan," he continued.

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Fox News Digital reached out to El-Sayed's and Lee's offices for comment.