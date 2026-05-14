Lawmakers raise alarm over Neville Roy Singham's $278M network spreading CCP propaganda in the U.S.

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Members of Congress are raising concerns about a surge in pro-Chinese Communist Party propaganda and rhetoric in the U.S., citing organizations tied to Shanghai-based Marxist mogul Neville Roy Singham.

During interviews with Fox News Digital, a number of House and Senate members warned that nonprofits funded by Singham may be sowing discord in the U.S. by promoting communist propaganda and anti-American rhetoric.

"When you talk about the non-profits, you have to look at how China adversely uses or how China uses our non-profit 501(c)(3) status organizations to work as. CCP influencers," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital.

"Singham's group is one of these, as they try to spread and influence other organizations and participate with other organizations in protests, in demonstrations that are going to create chaos in the streets of U.S. cities," she said.

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"When it comes to China specifically, they have used soft propaganda as a main point of entry with the United States," she added.

According to a Fox News Digital investigation, Singham has funneled $278 million into the broad network of nonprofits since 2017. Officials from the Justice, State and Treasury departments are investigating financial activity tied to the network, including $22.5 million in funding directed to a group called The People’s Forum.

Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans, is the co-founder of CodePink, a nonprofit that received $1.33 million from Singham, according to the Fox News Digital investigation. Over the years, CodePink has supported communist regimes, including the Chinese Communist Party and Cuba's government.

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While CodePink’s funding comes directly from Singham, not the government of China, critics allege that the difference is without a distinction.

"CodePink are AstroTurf weirdos bought and paid for by Communist China. They get their money from the most oppressive regime on the planet," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital. "They’re a joke."

CodePink filed an ethics complaint against Hawley for what he said was simply "exposing that they take blood money from China."

Members of Congress raised concerns about how CodePink and the Singham network are able to operate without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires individuals doing public relations, engaging in political work or lobbying for any foreign government to disclose activities and finances to the Department of Justice.

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"How they're not registered under FARA is hard to understand because they're very consistent. I mean, let's at least give them credit for that," Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital.

Even former members of Congress and Capitol Hill staffers are required to register under FARA if they lobby for a country or organization backed by a foreign country.

"It should be no surprise that, whether it's folks associated with the Communist Party of China or, frankly, other anti-American groups, would be funding these groups in the United States. [These groups’] sole role is pretty evident, to protect, defend and support anti-Americans," he added. "Whether it is terrorist groups [or] terrorist regimes like the one in Iran or the one in Cuba."

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Singham sold his technology consulting company, Thoughtworks, in 2017 for an estimated $785 million and moved to Shanghai. In 2023, The New York Times published an exposé that connected him to the CCP and chronicled his determination to spread his radical, anti-West ideology in the U.S. and across the globe.

In its investigation, Fox News Digital followed the money trail and network that Singham uses to promote communist and Marxist ideologies among Americans, finding that he established an organizing hub in the U.S. with actions against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and protests against Israel, the U.S. and the nation’s domestic and foreign policies.

"The real crux of the matter is the genesis of that money — is [Singham] really that rich," Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., asked Fox News Digital. "Or is it a false rich that, yeah, he's got a billion dollars, but the billion dollars came from China communist China that they are actually funneling him, and then making believe, 'Oh, no, he made that on his own.' We've got to find out exactly where that money came from."

Gimenez also noted what other lawmakers are pointing out: Individual agitators and demonstrators, in addition to Singham himself, are not registered with the Justice Department’s FARA office.

While Singham’s dealings have been investigated by a number of Congressional committees in the past, his residence in Shanghai shields him from being subpoenaed to appear before Congress

House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., has described Singham as "an individual who lives in Shanghai, maintains business ties with companies and individuals linked to the CCP, works with and physically alongside a foreign propaganda company, and attends CCP forums on how to promote the party abroad."