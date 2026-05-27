Fox News Poll: Faith in higher education in the US is collapsing

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Attitudes toward higher education have shifted dramatically in the last two decades, as the latest Fox News poll shows voters far less inclined to believe a college degree is still worth pursuing.

In 2006, 65% thought a student with $100,000 should use it for college tuition rather than invest the money and go straight to work, and 84% said college was more important to success than it was 25 years earlier.

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Today, those views have flipped. Two-thirds (65%) now say prospective college goers should invest the money and go straight to work. At the same time, more than 6 in 10 say college is less, rather than more, important to success than it was a generation ago.

Twenty years ago, voters were split on whether a degree should be obtained at any cost (46% agree, 49% disagree). Now, three-quarters of voters say a college degree is not worth getting at any cost (27% agree, 73% disagree).

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The shift spans demographic groups. In 2006, majorities of voters under age 30, over 65, college graduates, those without college degrees, Democrats, Republicans, and independents all thought college was worth the money and was important to success. Today, those same groups largely hold the opposite opinion.

Additionally, if parents were making recommendations today, they would urge a high schooler to skip college and invest. They also think a degree is less important to success in life these days and disagree it should be obtained at any cost.

Despite these reversals, voters express confidence in certain aspects of higher education. Majorities have a great deal or at least some confidence that universities provide a high-quality education (72% confident), protect free speech (63%), provide fair learning environments (62%), respect all students regardless of political views (60%), and prepare students for the workforce (58%).

But voters are deeply skeptical about the financial motives of universities. Fewer than half, 45%, express confidence in higher education’s ability to put students ahead of profits, making it the only area tested where confidence falls below the majority.

Views on that question also show some of the widest demographic differences. Voters under age 30 (54% have confidence) are more likely than those ages 65+ (38%) to believe universities prioritize students over profits. Black voters (61%) and Hispanic voters (61%) are more likely than White voters (41%) to say students are a priority over profits, as are Democrats (50%) and independents (50%) compared to Republicans (39%), and parents (52%) compared to non-parents (43%).

Voters with and without college degrees are equally likely to have confidence that colleges prioritize students over profits (45% vs. 46% have confidence).

While most demographic groups express confidence in higher education, Republicans are more skeptical. When it comes to providing a high-quality education (62% have confidence), protecting free speech (54%), preparing students for the workforce (51%), providing a fair and unbiased learning environment (50%), respecting students regardless of political views (49%), and putting students ahead of profits (39%), Republicans’ confidence are well below other demographic groups.

Democrats and independents hold more positive views. Majorities say colleges provide a high-quality education (81% of Democrats, 71% of independents), protect free speech (70%, 64%), prepare students for the workforce (66%, 58%), provide a fair learning space (72%, 65%), respect students’ political views (69%, 64%), and put students ahead of profits (50% each).

"Voters in both parties have a beef with higher education, but the grievance is particularly acute among Republicans," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who helps conduct the Fox News Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson. "They not only think universities are too expensive but also that they have been captured by woke, leftist administrators and professors."

Conducted May 15–18, 2026, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,002 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (109) and cellphones (635) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (258). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the most recent American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.