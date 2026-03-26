DAVID MARCUS: Hasan Piker, useful idiot fashionistas want to make America into commie Cuba

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A group of American far-left, communism-loving influencers and fashionistas descended upon the island nation of Cuba last week in what they called an aid mission but was actually just a sad and ridiculous photo op.

The entire episode would be hilarious if it were not for the horrendous suffering of the Cuban people under the brutal Castro regime, which, for some reason, this wealthy gaggle of morons are hellbent on perpetuating.

Among this gathering of useful idiots was the daughter of newly minted millionaire Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Isra, who was wearing a T- shirt that read "Welcome to Minneapolis," and showed the skyline ablaze, as in the deadly George Floyd riots.

Isra’s mom owes everything she has, including fancy wineries apparently, to America and capitalism, but there she was, cosplaying revolutionary and spitting in the face of the average American.

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The belle of the ball, by far, however was podcaster and noted dog enthusiast, Hasan Piker, who may actually be the leading public intellectual of the Democratic Party these days. He did not disappoint.

Much was made of Piker’s $1,300 eyeglasses and expensive fancy shirts, but those poor unwashed Cubans need something to aspire to, right? Or at least to worship.

Here’s what this loon had to say about millions of Cubans living without electricity while he and his fellow party goers, such as the Irish musical act Kneecap stayed in a five-star, generator-powered hotel:

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"There are rolling blackouts that take place throughout the day, every day, all around the country. But today is a beautiful day out here. People are partying. People are partying in the f---ing streets. I don’t know if it’s an island mindset."

Hoo boy.

Piker also informed his audience that the bad Cubans had moved to Miami and that the good Cubans had stayed on the island, remaining humble servants of the Castros.

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Piker, a dear friend of the Islamo-Marxist mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani, is also a classic Jew hater. You don’t have to take my word for it, here is what Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., wrote on the topic:

"Mr. Piker has demonized Orthodox Jews as ‘inbred’ and has dehumanized a Jewish man as a ‘bloodthirsty pig dog’... Mr. Piker has all but exposed himself as an apologist for the sexual violence and savage rapes of October 7th."

While Torres and other Democrats like Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman have remained steadfast friends of Israel, it is Piker and his antisemitic ilk who are in the ascendency at the DNC.

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This month Piker will appear at a rally for a congressional contender in Michigan, and it is every bit the same as far-right Holocaust doubter Nick Fuentes appearing beside a mainstream GOP candidate, but that never happens.

In some ways, Cuba is the perfect example of what Piker, Omar and Mamdani seek to make America into. We can all be happy poor people without electricity enjoying the "island life," while, obviously, they get millions of dollars for having come up with the idea.

The Trump administration, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio heading the effort, is seeking to free the Cuban people from a criminal regime, and frankly to bring the island nation into the 21st Century.

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The potential of Cuba and its people, once the boot of the Catros lifts from their throats, is limitless. But for Piker and Omar, such success would be a fatal blow to their dreams of toppling America.

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You see, while every sane and rational person seeks to make Cuba more like the United States, free, flourishing and, well, … lit, Piker’s pack of commies want America to become more like Cuba.

As the midterms approach, it is vital for Republicans to make clear that Piker is not an outlier in the Democratic Party anymore. Hell, he probably has more real influence than House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at this point.

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No, the Democrats are now the party of Piker, the party of Omar and the party of Mamdani far more than they are the party of Torres or Fetterman.

So, the question on the table between the two parties is pretty clear: should we make Cuba great again, or should we make America Cuba?