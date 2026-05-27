Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Democrat Elections

Conservatives erupt after DNC lashes out at top White House official with vulgar personal attack

Democratic strategist Jack Appleby called the post 'so, so embarrassing' as conservatives slammed the exchange

By Leo Briceno Fox News
close
Stephen Miller: The American people rejected ‘third world’ Democratic policies by voting for Trump Video

Stephen Miller: The American people rejected ‘third world’ Democratic policies by voting for Trump

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller discusses a DNC 2024 election autopsy report on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The official Democratic National Committee (DNC) X account ignited a social media firestorm on Wednesday afternoon in a profanity-laden online spat with President Donald Trump’s chief policy advisor, Stephen Miller.

"Shut up, you ugly f---" @TheDemocrats wrote.

The comment was made in response to Miller’s own jeering of James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas.

"The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate," Miller said, needling Talarico over his physical appearance.

WHAT THE F----? DEMOCRATS TURN TO PROFANITY INSTEAD OF POLICY

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaking at a podium

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller speaks during the inaugural Americas Counter Cartel Conference at the U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Doral, Fla., on March 5, 2026. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP)

The moment quickly drew reactions from conservative onlookers online.

Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, wasted no time and went straight for the DNC’s social media handler.

"Paulina Mangubat is who runs the Democrats’ account. She’s 30, unmarried with no kids. Put your name on it next time," Miller said. "This is what a sad, unhappy female liberal looks like. It’s why Pew reports 50% of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition," she added, referring to the Pew Research Center.

TEXAS SENATE HOPEFUL TALARICO IN HOT SEAT FOR CALLING MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS A ‘FAR RIGHT CONSPIRACY’

Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller standing at the White House Easter Egg Roll event

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, and his wife, Katie Miller, an aide for DOGE, attend the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

Conservative media personality Benny Johnson also weighed in.

"This is the party that spent years lecturing America about civility, unity and healing. The party that cried when Trump was ‘mean’ on Twitter. This is who they really are. And they wonder why they keep losing," Johnson said.

"The official Democratic Party," the Libs of TikTok wrote in its own post, highlighting the spat.

"I'm sure this will get the votes you need," conservative radio host Dana Loesch posted on X.

"Hilarious these are the same people that complain about Trump being mean," conservative influencer Caleb Hull posted on X.

"This is where the median Democratic staffer's comms instincts are," Manhattan Institute VP Jesse Arm posted on X.

When asked about the post, Talarico's campaign referred Fox News Digital to their own response online, calling Miller's comments "Talarico Derangement Syndrome," a riff on "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a favorite phase of the president's to describe his critics.

The exchange also drew some scrutiny for Miller from accounts like Occupy Democrats, a left-leaning account that offered a defense of Talarico.

"To point out the incredibly obvious here: James Talarico is not transgender. He is a cisgender, heterosexual Christian man with a loving girlfriend. Of course, even if he were trans (or nonbinary or gay or any other identity), that would in no way affect his ability to serve the people of Texas. What matters are his politics."

But at least one Democratic strategist decried the post.

SELECTIVE OUTRAGE: TRUMP, DEMOCRATS MAINLY DENOUNCE THE OTHER SIDE’S SCANDALS

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller listening during a meeting in the East Room of the White House

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump and oil company executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9, 2026. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a lifelong Dem who’s donated free consulting to House Dem staffers, I find this so, so embarrassing for us. We complain about the right’s behavior, and now we’re doing stuff like this? Come on, Democrats. Do better," Jack Appleby wrote in a post of his own.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

Close modal

Continue