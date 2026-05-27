Conservatives erupt after DNC lashes out at top White House official with vulgar personal attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The official Democratic National Committee (DNC) X account ignited a social media firestorm on Wednesday afternoon in a profanity-laden online spat with President Donald Trump’s chief policy advisor, Stephen Miller.

"Shut up, you ugly f---" @TheDemocrats wrote.

The comment was made in response to Miller’s own jeering of James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas.

"The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate," Miller said, needling Talarico over his physical appearance.

WHAT THE F----? DEMOCRATS TURN TO PROFANITY INSTEAD OF POLICY

The moment quickly drew reactions from conservative onlookers online.

Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, wasted no time and went straight for the DNC’s social media handler.

"Paulina Mangubat is who runs the Democrats’ account. She’s 30, unmarried with no kids. Put your name on it next time," Miller said. "This is what a sad, unhappy female liberal looks like. It’s why Pew reports 50% of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition," she added, referring to the Pew Research Center.

TEXAS SENATE HOPEFUL TALARICO IN HOT SEAT FOR CALLING MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS A ‘FAR RIGHT CONSPIRACY’

Conservative media personality Benny Johnson also weighed in.

"This is the party that spent years lecturing America about civility, unity and healing. The party that cried when Trump was ‘mean’ on Twitter. This is who they really are. And they wonder why they keep losing," Johnson said.

"The official Democratic Party," the Libs of TikTok wrote in its own post, highlighting the spat.

"I'm sure this will get the votes you need," conservative radio host Dana Loesch posted on X.

"Hilarious these are the same people that complain about Trump being mean," conservative influencer Caleb Hull posted on X.

"This is where the median Democratic staffer's comms instincts are," Manhattan Institute VP Jesse Arm posted on X.

When asked about the post, Talarico's campaign referred Fox News Digital to their own response online, calling Miller's comments "Talarico Derangement Syndrome," a riff on "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a favorite phase of the president's to describe his critics.

The exchange also drew some scrutiny for Miller from accounts like Occupy Democrats, a left-leaning account that offered a defense of Talarico.

"To point out the incredibly obvious here: James Talarico is not transgender. He is a cisgender, heterosexual Christian man with a loving girlfriend. Of course, even if he were trans (or nonbinary or gay or any other identity), that would in no way affect his ability to serve the people of Texas. What matters are his politics."

But at least one Democratic strategist decried the post.

SELECTIVE OUTRAGE: TRUMP, DEMOCRATS MAINLY DENOUNCE THE OTHER SIDE’S SCANDALS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a lifelong Dem who’s donated free consulting to House Dem staffers, I find this so, so embarrassing for us. We complain about the right’s behavior, and now we’re doing stuff like this? Come on, Democrats. Do better," Jack Appleby wrote in a post of his own.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.