DAVID MARCUS: Rise of Marxism is a hyrdra Democrats created but can't control

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Sen. Chris Murphy D-Conn., was forced this week to humiliate himself on television by explaining away presumptive Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo as the result of some form of PTSD and stating that people deserve second chances.

We have been hearing this kind of thing a lot from Democrats lately, whether it’s poo-pooing podcaster Hasan Piker’s belief that America deserved 9/11, or Rep. Ilhan Omar’s constant Marxist ravings against the nation that took her in when she fled Somalia.

Democrats have created a Hydra of far-left figures who lead the populist movement that is taking over the party, just as the populist MAGA movement came to dominate the GOP over the past decade.

The key difference here is that Trump’s populism is centered around one leader, Trump himself. What makes this new Marxist populist movement a Hydra is that it has no single leader. It is a creature with many heads, and if one is cut off, like say, disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell, it does little to harm to the creature as a whole.

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This idea of decentralized power, or at least the appearance of it, on the American progressive left dates at least back to Occupy Wall Street in 2011, which famously had no formal leaders, but rather a collectivist "general assembly."

Likewise, Antifa, the paramilitary wing of the leftists, also eschews normal leadership structures, which has allowed feckless Democrats to claim that the organization is some sort of myth, as their violent acts continue.

While the snake that is modern American Marxism has many heads, all the way from Alexandria to Zorhan, this does not mean that there is no central power and central funding behind it, even if that murky power source is invisible to most of us.

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One person to whom this secret power is not invisible is Fox News Digital’s Asra Q. Nomani, who just this week exposed that much of the support behind this weekend’s May Day protests came from lefty billionaires like George Soros and Neville Roy Singham.

Kind of funny for a protest titled ‘Workers vs Billionaires."

What old time "establishment" Democrats are realizing is that they are being rendered irrelevant by this Marxist, billionaire-funded zeitgeist, and all they can do is nod along, make weak excuses and try to hold power with white knuckles.

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The "mainstream" Dems created, or at least nourished, this monster and now it is well out of their control.

They wanted angry shock troops on the streets to soften up their opponents, so they threw in with these radical organizations.

They defended them, and probably even diverted money to them through their non-profit/NGO laundering scams. But now they have communist mayors popping up everywhere, and AOC terrifying feckless nominal Democrat leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

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The reason that so many normal Americans are nonplussed by the increasingly unhinged rhetoric, and tattoos, of radical left politicians and podcasters is that Democrats can always insist that this is merely the fringe, but it's not true anymore, Marxism has become the Democrats’ whole magic carpet.

But what about Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger who won last year as a "moderate?," I can hear apologists of the Democrat establishment braying.

She’s actually a perfect example of the point, after promising not to, she gave in to the far left on radical redistricting and a slew of lefty taxes.

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You see, even when Democrats do elect a so-called moderate, the Marxist far left looks that politician in the eyes, points at them and tells them, "We are the captain now."

In order to defeat the Hydra in Greek mythology, it was not enough for Hercules to cut off the heads of the foul beast, because they just grew back. Rather, each wound had to be cauterized to ensure a new head did not rise.

The lesson here for Republicans, and for any Democrats other than Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who might oppose Marxism and Nazi tattoos, is that taking aim at these individual radicals, the way the Left takes constant aim at Trump, is not going to work.

No, the deeper wounds must be addressed, the colleges that pump out good little communists, the middle schools that send our kids out to protest instead of learning to read and the media that will line up behind any evil as long as it hurts Donald Trump.

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If Democrats don’t get control of this, which seems like a long shot at this point, then even if a Kamala Harris or some other alleged moderate is the nominee in 2028, it won’t matter. Like Sleepy Joe Biden, they will simply oversee the court packing, further socialization of health care and the arrests over right-wing social media posts.

On America's 250th birthday, we have more Marxists in positions of power than ever in our nation’s history. It makes the Red Scares of the 1920s and 1950s seem quaint. But it is not too late to save our country, if only we can find a way to slay the communist Hydra.