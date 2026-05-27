Democrats break with scandal-plagued Graham Platner, warn of 'civil war' in party

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Top Democratic officials and lawmakers are breaking with Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner as his past blunders and online history stack up.

Platner’s ascendency to the top of the ticket in Vacationland broke with the Democratic establishment in Washington, D.C., and since Maine Gov. Janet Mills exited from the race, questions about whether he is the right choice to take on Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, have exploded.

Much of that is fueled by scandals that have cropped up seemingly week after week, be it a tattoo on his chest of a Nazi symbol or inflammatory posts online.

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Some in the Democratic Party warn that it’s spurring a "civil war" between the moderate and left wings of the party.

Melissa DeRosa, former New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo’s chief of staff, told Fox News’ Bret Baier that Platner’s rise and ensuing questions of his fitness as a candidate are demonstrative of the bubbling conflict within the Democratic Party.

"The main race really demonstrates the civil war that's happening within the Democratic Party, and there are a lot of Democrats, moderate Democrats like myself, who will not cry tears should we lose Maine," DeRosa said. "I mean, that would be a pickup to begin with."

Senate Democrats view Maine as one of the most viable pickup opportunities in the 2026 midterm cycle in their quest to regain control of the upper chamber.

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Platner is not the candidate that party bosses wanted, but since jumping into the race last year, he has built a growing national profile that reached new heights earlier this month when he landed on the cover of Time magazine.

Still, his unearthed Reddit posts — ranging from bashing a soldier shot by the Taliban to masturbating in portable toilets — have unleashed fresh scrutiny from both the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and Democrats alike.

"Democrats’ shift from quietly distancing themselves from Platner to openly disavowing him proves his baggage is catching up with him, and Maine voters won’t excuse it," NRSC spokesperson Bernadette Breslin told Fox News Digital. "Platner’s deviant, scandal-plagued history is only the beginning of the problems he has ahead."

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And top Democrats in both the House and Senate, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., were quiet after being recently pressed by Fox News Digital on their backing of Platner.

Former Biden press office chief of staff Yemisi Egbewole told Fox News’ Bill Melugin that Democrats, particularly those who support Platner, have to answer for his behavior.

"I think when we're talking about moral clarity and what we want to see from Democrats, I think he is an issue," Egbewole said.

Platner’s woes on the national stage began when a video of him dancing shirtless began to circulate last year.

On his chest was a tattoo of a skull and crossbones synonymous with Nazi iconography known as a totenkopf, or death’s head. At the time, Platner said he didn’t know what it was.

"It was not until I started hearing from reporters and D.C. insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol," Platner said. "I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that — and to insinuate that I did is disgusting. I am already planning to get this removed."

Now, Democrats are more willing to criticize him for the tattoo.

"I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying," Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., told CNN. "I hope Maine voters agree with me. I think it would be a mistake for the Democratic Party to think that Graham Platner's brand of the Democratic Party is what wins us durable majorities throughout this country."

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And Michael LaRosa, former spokesperson for former first lady Jill Biden, lauded Auchincloss for having "actual guts" to call for a better candidate in the race.

When asked if there was a growing issue with antisemitism in his party by CNN, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said "absolutely," and singled out Platner as an example.

"I mean, the guy that's going to win the primary in Maine … has a Nazi tattoo on his chest, and that's no problem for a lot of voters," Fetterman said. "So I don't know why. That's crazy."