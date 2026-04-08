Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Who is Hasan Piker and why can't Democrats condemn him?

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Meet the far-left streamer who is stirring up controversy online and dividing Democrats

- Fetterman says his support for Israel is hurting him with Democratic Party

- Harvard alum praises Trump admin handling of antisemitism at vaunted school

TOP STORY: He has over 3 million online followers, regularly spouts antisemitic tropes, and has said the US deserved 9/11. Meet Hasan Piker, the Twitch streamer who Democrats just can't bring themselves to condemn. While some progressive leaders platform him to reach younger audiences, critics and moderate Democrats warn that his far-left rhetoric and defense of groups like Hamas are dividing the party..

VIDEO: Actress Debra Messing recounts antisemitism, October 7 response, and backlash over pro-Israel stance. WATCH HERE:

MORAL CLARITY: Sen. John Fetterman cited "moral clarity" as the reason for his increasing divide with the Democratic Party, particularly regarding his staunch support for Israel and opposition to the government shutdown. He criticized colleagues for platforming controversial figures like Hasan Piker and accused the party of abandoning federal workers. Fetterman remains unapologetic, prioritizing principles over political alignment within his party.

GRATEFUL GRAD: A Harvard alum is applauding the Trump administration’s aggressive crackdown on the university’s admissions and safety policies. The graduate praised federal probes into alleged race-based preferences and the school's "failure" to protect Jewish students from antisemitism. The move follows a massive $2.2 billion funding freeze, as the White House demands Harvard overhaul its leadership and "hostile" international admissions.

BLAMING THE JEWS: ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan faces renewed disciplinary scrutiny after a UN investigation found a "factual basis" for sexual misconduct allegations involving a female aide. While an internal judicial panel suggested he could resume duties, ICC member states recently voted to extend proceedings. Khan denies the "smear" campaign, which coincides with his high-profile push for war crimes warrants against Israeli leaders.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Federal judge Roy Altman argues that the "keyboard courtroom" of social media fosters extremism and misinformation. To combat this, he suggests teaching younger generations to adopt a "juror’s mindset"—evaluating claims through objective evidence, neutral observation, and logic rather than emotion. By applying legal methodologies to digital discourse, citizens can better distinguish facts from divisive slogans and propaganda.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I may have lost the socialist vote and the pro-Iran vote in my party, but that's part of my party that's growing, unfortunately." - Sen. John Fetterman.

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