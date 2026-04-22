Rep Ilhan Omar's daughter strikes hard-core communist pose as mom battles claims she is rich

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While Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., has been denying accusations that she's racked up a multi-million-dollar net worth since getting elected to Congress, her daughter has continued her hard-left political activism and support for communist causes that began when she was just 12.

Isra Hirsi, who was just 16 when her mother and charter member of "The Squad" was elected to Congress in 2019, has described herself as "an angry Black girl," and played the role of a strident political activist. While her views would seem to jibe with her famous mother's, they don't easily square with reports, which Omar denies, that she is worth as much as $30 million.

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In a February letter to Omar’s husband, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., raised concerns about financial disclosures showing the value of two companies, eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital, surged from tens of thousands of dollars in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024.

Later, an amended filing reviewed by The Wall Street Journal showed Omar and her husband’s assets were worth between $18,004 and $95,000. The quick revision prompted skepticism from Omar's critics, including Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

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"Ilhan Omar says her congressional financial reports have massive accounting error," Fitton wrote on X . "She and her husband only worth 18k-86k, NOT $6 million-$30 million! Previously unreported ‘liabilities’ erase wealth!"

The New York Post reported in 2024 that Hirsi participated in demonstrations as early as age 12, when she joined Omar and their family at a Black Lives Matter event that forced the Mall of America to shut down. The demonstration would later be stopped by 50 riot control cops and more than 200 police officers.

At about age 15, Hirsi co-founded and served as co-executive director of the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, a branch of activist Greta Thunberg’s organization "Fridays for Future," according to a biography on the Brower Youth Awards website.

Hirsi received the award, which is given to young people who are active in climate sustainability advocacy, in 2019.

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Omar posted on X in 2024 that Hirsi organized "a statewide school walk out on the 20th anniversary of Columbine at the age of 15" and led "the biggest youth climate rally at our nation’s Capitol at 16."

Hirsi’s involvement with the anti-Israel groups and her participation in the encampments that plagued the Columbia University campus prompted her suspension from Barnard College in 2024.

She later continued her education at the private, liberal arts college for women in New York City, while Omar was in Congress.

The estimated cost of attending Barnard is just shy of $100,000 for resident students, including tuition, fees, housing and food.

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Omar’s daughter then became an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest and Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine, an organization which is not formally recognized by the Ivy League school.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hirsi and Omar, but didn't receive a response.

In April 2024, Hirsi was arrested by the New York City Police Department along with more than 100 people who were issued summons for trespassing as a result of the encampments on the Ivy League campus — an arrest in which Omar praised her daughter for "courage and compassion," saying she was "enormously proud."

"I am enormously proud of my daughter @israhirsi," Omar posted on X. "She has always led with courage and compassion, from organizing a statewide school walk out on the 20th anniversary of Columbine at the age of 15, to leading the biggest youth climate rally at our nation’s Capitol at 16, and now pushing her school to stand against genocide."

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"Stepping up to change what you can’t tolerate is why we as a country have the right to speech, assembly, and petition enshrined in our constitution," the post added.

Just 15 months after her arrest, the New York Post reported that Hirsi posted an Instagram Story, revealing she was unemployed and selling used clothes to make money, while still posting anti-Israel content on various social media platforms.

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Last month, she traveled to Cuba on a trip sponsored by CodePink, an organization co-founded by Jodie Evans, the wife of a Shanghai-based American tech tycoon, Neville Roy Singham, who supports the policies of the Chinese Communist Party.

Hirsi, along with other far-left activists, went to Cuba to protest the economic sanctions imposed on the country by President Donald Trump's administration, with many of the activists staying in a five-star hotel while many residents of the communist country suffered from an electricity blackout.

"People are here from across the globe to express solidarity with the Cuban people," Hirsi wrote in an X post. "People who are standing against the oppressive blockade exacerbated by the [T]rump administration. i am honored to be here. I am honored to make history and Eid Mubarak to all."

In an Instagram post touting the trip to communist Cuba, Hirsi credited the People’s Forum, an organization that has received a documented $22.44 million from Singham, according to a Fox News Digital investigation. In the post, she noted that the U.S. "has long bullied Cuba with its sanctions and now this oil blockade is killing people."

According to Fox News Digital reporting, Singham has funneled $278 million into a network of agitator groups across the country, with the People’s Forum and CodePink at the center of many heated demonstrations.

Omar’s non-Congressional X account, which boasts 2.8 million followers, has interacted with her daughter’s account on the platform, mainly praising her political activism in posts that are then reposted by Hirsi. Hirsi’s social media presence has been less active on X, though she frequently reposted far-left accounts during her time at Barnard.

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"I am incredibly proud of Isra and everyone who made the trip to Cuba," Omar said in an X post that Hirsi then reposted. "They took tons of aid to make sure the people of Cuba knew that there are so many people across the world who stand in solidarity with them."