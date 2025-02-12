Fox News Politics Newsletter: Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-DOGE exposes millions more in canceled 'nonsense' contracts across several federal agencies

-RFK Jr nomination to serve as Trump's health secretary clears key hurdle in Senate

-GOP bill takes aim at visa lottery allowing 'faceless computer code' to dish out green cards

Key Confirmation

President Donald Trump continued his successful Cabinet confirmation roll on Wednesday, with Tulsi Gabbard officially being approved by the Senate to become his director of national intelligence (DNI).

She became his 14th Cabinet confirmation following the 52-48 vote on Wednesday. The vote was party-line, except for former GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who opposed Gabbard.

After an uphill battle during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the former Democratic representative managed to come back and get key Republicans to support her in her bid to oversee the nation's intelligence agencies…Read more

White House

'LENGTHY AND HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE': Trump says Russia agrees on call to 'immediately' begin negotiations to end war in Ukraine…Read more

JUDICIAL SUPREMACY: 6 times judges blocked Trump executive orders…Read more

LOVE AND HATE: Which Trump policies Americans love and hate…Read more

'LAMENTING': Obama bros on DOGE: 'some of this is stuff we should have done'…Read more

'LIVING IN FEAR': Dozens of religious groups sue to stop Trump admin from arresting migrants in places of worship…Read more

LAWSUIT BLITZ: New resistance battling Trump's second term through onslaught of lawsuits taking aim at EOs…Read more

World Stage

KYIV ATTACKED: Russian missiles rained down on Ukraine just ahead of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's visit…Read more

STEP UP EUROPE: Hegseth warns Europeans 'realities' of China and border threats prevent US from guaranteeing their security…Read more

'WELCOME THE STRANGER': Pope blasts Trump admin over mass deportation plan, directs ire at Vance's religious defense for policies…Read more

'TOUGH TO WITNESS': Ex-NY Giants player is helping deported migrants in Guatemala, blames Biden for the problem…Read more

Capitol Hill

ZOMBIE DRUG: Democrat looks to codify new AG Bondi’s crackdown on ‘zombie drug’ xylazine…Read more

GREER ADVANCES: Trump US trade rep pick Jamieson Greer advances out of Senate Finance Committee…Read more

SPENDING WARS: House, Senate Republicans clash over mammoth Trump budget bill seeking $1.5T in cuts…Read more

FIRST ON FOX: Patel camp derides Durbin accusations as ‘politically motivated’ attempt to derail FBI confirmation…Read more

'SAVE FACE': Officials at Liz Warren's pet project agency dismissed despite telling media they resigned…Read more

'MEDICAL INCIDENT': Complex partial seizure ruled as cause of pausing episode during House floor speech, Dem congressman says…Read more

GET OUT: DRAIN THE SWAMP Act seeks to move DC bureaucracy ‘out of Crazy Town,’ House DOGE leader says…Read more

Across America

DEFYING TRUMP: Maine sports governing body says trans athletes can still compete in women's sports despite Trump order…Read more

'COMMON SENSE': Republican AGs praise Trump SEC move to reverse Biden climate rule they fought in court…Read more

FIRST ON FOX: Key government agency pushes back against media reporting of DOGE chaos: 'Categorically untrue'…Read more

MINE CRAFT: Elon Musk describes limestone mine used for processing federal workers' retirement papers: ‘Like a time warp’…Read more

STAFFING UP: RNC brings on new senior leadership to 'work around the clock' to support Trump agenda, elect Republicans…Read more

'I WILL NOT REST': Border state gubernatorial showdown expected as Trump-backed candidate enters race…Read more

'SHOCKING WORDS': Top hospital hit with blistering ad exposing 'political agenda'…Read more