'I will not rest': Border state gubernatorial hopeful launches campaign weeks after Trump backed her

FIRST ON FOX: Arizona Republican Karrin Taylor Robson launched her comeback gubernatorial bid on Wednesday, setting up a likely showdown between her and another pro-Trump Republican running to take on the incumbent Democrat governor next year.

Robson, a small business owner and lawyer, launched her campaign with a new ad centered on President Donald Trump's return to the White House and her desire to help take back her state from incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Robson lost her primary bid in 2022 to Trump-backed Republican nominee Kari Lake, who would go on to narrowly lose the gubernatorial race to Hobbs. However, Robson garnered early support from Trump less than two months ago during his visit to Arizona as president-elect.

"I thank President Trump for his strong endorsement and look forward to working with him to secure our border and make Arizona safe again," Robson said in a statement first obtained by Fox News Digital. "Katie Hobbs has made it harder to live, work, and raise a family safely in this state. Like President Trump, I know how to create jobs. And like President Trump, I will not rest until our border is secure and Arizona families are safe," she continued.

"Katie Hobbs and Joe Biden’s insane agenda has made life more expensive and dangerous," Robson stated. "I will fight every day alongside President Trump for stronger borders, a stronger economy, and a stronger Arizona.

President Trump said Robson would have his support if she ran for governor while he was delivering remarks at Turning Point Action's AmericaFest in December.

"Are you running for governor? I think so, Karrin, 'cause if you do you’re gonna have my support, OK?" Trump said at the time.

Cook Political Report ranks the general election race as a "toss-up," likely making it one of the most competitive races in the upcoming midterms. Border security and the economy are expected to be among the top issues in the state, as the Grand Canyon State is on the frontlines of the major policy changes of the new White House.

Despite a bitter primary battle in 2022, Robson ultimately endorsed Lake and Trump in their general election campaigns in 2024.

However, supporters of Rep. Andy Biggs hope that the president will shift gears and back his campaign instead, given his strong political agreements with him.

The congressman, who helped lead the removal of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, has so far gained the endorsements of Reps. Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar and Eli Crane.

"Andy Biggs is the greatest thing since sliced bread," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said on X last week. "Arizonans, do yourselves a big favor and elect this man as your next governor!"

Meanwhile, the "Building A Better Arizona PAC" launched last month backing Robson, who formerly served on the Arizona Board of Regents. Former Arizona Republican Party Chairman Robert Graham and former Arizona Senate President Karen Fann created the group.

The primary is Aug. 4, 2026. It's unclear if Hobbs will face a major challenger in the Democratic primary.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.