Trump lands key Tulsi Gabbard confirmation following uphill Senate battle

President Donald Trump continued his successful Cabinet confirmation roll on Wednesday, with Tulsi Gabbard officially being approved by the Senate to become his director of national intelligence (DNI).

She became his 14th Cabinet confirmation following the 52-48 Wednesday vote. The vote was party-line, with the exception of former GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who opposed Gabbard.

Despite an uphill battle before her first hurdle in the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the former Democratic Rep. managed to come back and get key Republicans to support her in her bid to oversee the nation's intelligence agencies.

SENATE DOGE CHAIR SAYS SHE SPEAKS WITH ELON MUSK 'EVERY FEW DAYS' AS TRUMP ADMIN SLASHES SPENDING

With the coordinated and persuasive assistance of Chairman Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Vice President JD Vance, crucial senators who had lingering concerns about Gabbard were convinced to back her in the crucial committee vote last week, including Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Todd Young, R-Ind.

Her success came despite the impassioned plea of Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., and Democrats, who all opposed Trump's DNI pick.

DEMOCRAT SENATOR BACKS TRUMP'S 'COMMON SENSE MOVE' TO FIRE THE PENNY

"We need leaders in the Intelligence Community and throughout government who are prepared to stand up to short-sighted attempts to attack our workforce at the expense of our national security. Unfortunately, I do not believe Ms. Gabbard is such a leader. Nor is she well-suited, by dint of experience or judgment, to serve as Director of National Intelligence," he explained on the chamber floor on Monday.

But Warner failed to persuade any Republicans, and Gabbard's nomination advanced past its last obstacle on Monday evening. The vote passed by a party-line margin of 52-46.

SCOOP: TRUMP BUDGET CHIEF VOUGHT TELLS GOP SENATORS $175B NEEDED 'IMMEDIATELY' FOR BORDER SECURITY

Gabbard's Senate comeback was achieved despite concerns regarding her past meeting with former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, her previous FISA Section 702 stance and her past support for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden .

Trump announced his selection of Gabbard for DNI in November shortly after being elected. "I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI)," he said in a statement at the time.

NOEM, HEGSETH, BONDI PLEAD WITH CONGRESS FOR MORE BORDER FUNDING AMID LARGE-SCALE DEPORTATIONS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!"

Gabbard notably left the Democratic Party and subsequently endorsed Trump in the 2024 election.