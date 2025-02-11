RNC brings on new senior leadership to 'work around the clock' to support Trump agenda, elect Republicans

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee has staffed up with new senior leadership to support President Trump’s agenda and work to elect Republican candidates "who will fight to Make America Great Again," Fox News Digital has learned.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley brought on a slate of new senior staff at the GOP—all bringing campaign expertise stemming from several election cycles and experience in the private sector.

"After a historic victory in 2024, taking back the White House and securing majorities in both chambers of Congress, Republicans are just getting started delivering on promises made," Whatley told Fox News Digital.

"As America enters the new golden age under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, I am thrilled to announce our extraordinary RNC team, who will work around the clock to support President Trump’s agenda and elect Republican candidates who will fight to Make America Great Again," he said.

The RNC has brought on Mike Ambrosini to serve as chief of staff. Ambrosini previously served as the director of the RNC’s State Party Strategies. He also served in the first Trump administration and held roles in Congress, the private sector, and served as the executive director of the Michigan Republican Party.

RNC officials told Fox News Digital that Ambrosini is "the perfect person to bring everyone to the table, navigate challenges, and implement a winning strategy."

Whatley has also brought on Rob Secaur as the new RNC political director. Secaur served as deputy political director for the 2024 Trump campaign, after serving as an RNC regional political director.

To run messaging, Whatley tapped Zach Parkinson as RNC communications director. Parkinson served as the RNC’s research director and deputy communications director overseeing the GOP’s opposition research and rapid response efforts.

Parkinson also provided research to the Trump 2024 campaign; served as deputy communications director for the Trump 2020 campaign; and worked in communications and research roles at the Trump White House from 2017 to 2019.

Meanwhile, to run GOP finance, Mallory Gerndt has been elevated to finance director from her current role on the RNC finance team, where she has served since 2017.

Gerndt was the deputy finance director for the RNC throughout the 2024 election cycle.

RNC officials told Fox News Digital that Gerndt has a reputation for "setting and meeting fundraising goals to help deliver for President Trump’s America First agenda."

Whatley also announced Zach Imel as RNC data director. Imel served as director of external data & voter contact for Team Trump during the 2024 campaign. Previously, Imel oversaw RNC data efforts during the 2022 and 2020 cycles.

Whatley also brought on Brent Brooks to serve as digital director. Brooks, according to GOP officials, has played "a key role" in raising millions of dollars and developing "VotePro," which the RNC billed as a "crucial app that empowered millions of Republican voters to get involved, take action, cast their ballots, and win in 2024."

As for RNC efforts across the nation, Whatley has tapped Tom Smithfield to serve as State Party Strategies Director.

Smithfield served as State Party Strategies deputy director during the 2024 cycle and as deputy national field director in 2022. Smithfield also served as deputy state director for Trump Victory in Pennsylvania in 2020 and for the Pennsylvania GOP in 2018.

Whatley told Fox News Digital that as Trump "delivers on his promises," Republicans plan to also "look to the future."

"The RNC will play a pivotal role," Whatley said. "Our team will continue to grow the party, get out the vote, secure our elections and keep on winning."

