Trump US trade rep pick Jamieson Greer advances out of Senate Finance Committee

President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), Jamieson Greer, advanced out of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday. The vote was 15-12, with all Republicans on the panel voting for Greer, as well as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

His appointment now moves on to the full Senate for final confirmation.

Greer, who previously served as chief of staff to former USTR Robert Lighthizer during Trump's first term, has been credited with assisting in imposing tariffs on China and renegotiating the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico during the first administration. He is also a lawyer and Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps veteran with one deployment to Iraq.

Greer’s first confirmation hearing last week came amid new announcements that Trump would impose tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada.

TRADE REPRESENTATIVE NOM INEE DEFENDS TRUMP TARIFFS IN COMMITTEE HEARING

If confirmed by the entire Senate, Greer will be responsible for pursuing U.S.-international trade agreements that align with President Trump's agenda to support well-paying American jobs and bolster supply chain resilience, which includes boosting domestic manufacturing and industrial jobs and diversifying sources for essential goods and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

"If the United States does not have a robust manufacturing base and innovative economy, it will have little in the way of hard power to deter conflict and protect Americans," Greer said in last week's hearing. "Trade policy can play an important role in ensuring that we have the economic security that leads to strong national security. I am convinced that we have a relatively short window of time to restructure the international trade system to better serve U.S. interests."

Greer also noted he would seek out a balanced U.S. trade system with countries like Vietnam, which has a trade surplus in the country, to "have better reciprocity."

‘MAKING AMERICA EXPENSIVE AGAIN’: DEMS FIND A TAX THEY DON'T LIKE IN TRUMP TARIFFS

The White House announced this month a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, citing an "invasion of illegal fentanyl," along with a 10% tariff on Canadian energy and all Chinese imports. Tariffs on China took effect Tuesday, while those on Mexico and Canada were delayed at least a month following border security talks.