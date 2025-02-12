Complex partial seizure ruled as cause of pausing episode during House floor speech, Dem congressman says

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., said in a statement on Tuesday that a complex partial seizure was ruled as the cause of the episode where he paused during a House floor speech on Monday.

While delivering his speech, the long-serving lawmaker abruptly stopped speaking for several seconds, before uttering a few words and then proceeding to stand silently for around 14 seconds.

When he resumed speaking, his remarks were halting and punctuated with awkward pauses.

FORMER GOP LEADER MCCONNELL FALLS WHILE EXITING SENATE CHAMBER AFTER TURNER CONFIRMATION VOTE

After the incident occurred on Monday, Larson's office indicated in a statement that "he had what was likely an adverse reaction to a new medication and is having tests administered by the House Attending Physician out of an abundance of caution." The statement indicated that the lawmaker "later participated in multiple meetings in his office and was alert and engaged."

Then Larson's statement on Tuesday indicated that a complex partial seizure was ruled as the cause of the incident.

"Yesterday, at around noon, I experienced a medical incident on the House floor, when my speech momentarily paused. Following the incident, I saw the House Attending Physician, Dr. Monahan, who referred me for further evaluation. After a round of tests, it was determined that the cause of the brief pause in my speech was a complex partial seizure," the congressman explained.

DOCTORS USING AI-DRIVEN DEVICES TO HELP DETECT SEIZURE ACTIVITY IN PATIENTS

The 76-year-old lawmaker has been a House member for more than a quarter-century — he took office in 1999.

"Fifteen years ago, I had a heart valve replacement due to a variation in the shape of my aortic valve that I was born with. Sometimes, people with this condition can later develop symptoms such as the momentary change in speech or movement that was apparent yesterday," Larson continued.

"The doctors have prescribed medication that, according to them, will greatly reduce the chance of this happening again. I will be able to resume an active schedule, including my duties as a Member of Congress, beginning tomorrow, when I plan to be present and voting on the House floor," he noted.

STRANGE CONNECTICUT LAWS, SUCH AS RECEIVING A $99 FINE FOR SELLING SILLY STRING TO A MINOR

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am grateful to Dr. Monahan and the staff, and I extend my deepest appreciation to my family, friends, colleagues, constituents, and everyone who reached out with their well wishes and offers of support. I am looking forward to getting back to work for the people of Connecticut’s First District."