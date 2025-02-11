Expand / Collapse search
‘Obama Bros’ on DOGE: ‘Some of the stuff we should’ve done’

'We tried to find efficiency. It's hard to do,' says former Obama aide

By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
Former aides to President Barack Obama admitted on an episode of "Pod Save America" they should have done "some of the stuff" President Donald Trump is doing with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

When discussing DOGE’s initiatives to cut federal spending, the "Obama bros" admitted to "lamenting" their situation. Jon Lovett, a former Obama speechwriter, implied he "didn’t know" the executive branch could radically cut federal spending as the Trump administration has done. 

"Honestly, some of this is pretty annoying because it’s some of the stuff we should’ve done. We didn’t know you could do some of this," Lovett said. 

Jon Favreau, also a former Obama speechwriter, shared Lovett’s frustration, admitting the Obama administration tried to cut through bureaucracy and create government efficiency, but "it’s hard to do."

DOGE SLASHES OVER $100M IN DEI FUNDING AT EDUCATION DEPARTMENT: 'WIN FOR EVERY STUDENT'

Obama Bros

From left to right, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor at Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon)

"We all know that government is slow. We all know government can be inefficient. We all know that the bureaucracy can be bloated. We all worked in f---ing the White House. We tried to reorganize the government. We tried to find efficiency. It's hard to do," Favreau said. 

$1,300 COFFEE CUPS, 8,000% OVERPAY FOR SOAP DISPENSERS SHOW WASTE AS DOGE LOCKS IN ON PENTAGON

'Pod Save America' live image

From left to right, Tommy Vietor, Jon Lovett and Hillary Clinton speak after the "Pod Save America Live" event during the 2023 Tribeca Festivalat BMCC Theater on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The liberal podcasters also complained about the federal government’s technology during the Obama era. 

"The technology in the federal government, at least when we were there, sucked. There was no service in the basement of the West Wing. You couldn't use your phone because there was no service." Favreau added. 

"Pod Save America" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on which DOGE initiatives the Obama administration should have done. 

The podcast episode was released ahead of Trump signing an executive order on Tuesday directing agencies to coordinate with DOGE to reduce the size of the federal government. The executive order is the latest in a slew of government slashes these past few weeks, which have targeted everything from DEI funding to migrant hotel bills. 

Trump signs executive order

President Donald Trump signs an executive order pausing the FCPA on Feb. 10, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Reuters)

The "Obama Bros" have been on a media circuit in recent weeks, directing Democrats on how to politically engage during Trump’s second term. Former Obama spokesman and "Pod Save America" co-host, Tommy Vietor, joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" last month to discuss the future of the Democratic Party. 

Deirdre Heavey is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. 

