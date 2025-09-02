Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump to move Space Command to Alabama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Army secretary reveals how Rangers bypass Pentagon red tape to counter exploding drone threat

-Fani Willis ordered by Georgia court to search for Trump-related records

-Trump’s Labor Day crime crackdown in DC nets 70 arrests, including illegal immigrants

Trump plans to move Space Command to Alabama, countering Biden order to keep it in Colorado

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Space Command’s headquarters would move from Colorado to Alabama — capping off a yearslong fight over where the command should be based.

While Space Command has been operating out of Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Trump during his first term pushed for the command’s headquarters to go to Huntsville, Alabama. However, former President Joe Biden announced in 2023 that the command would remain based in Colorado.

"The U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City," Trump told reporters Tuesday…READ MORE.



White House

RUMOR MILL RUN: Trump responds to bizarre weekend rumors of his death: 'I was very active'

PRICELESS PAYDAY: Treasury Department reveals which jobs could secure a major tax break from Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

HEALTH REVELATION: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has Parkinson’s disease: report

World Stage

DRUG BOAT TAKEDOWN: Trump announces US military conducted 'lethal strike' on Venezuelan drug boat in Caribbean

Capitol Hill

HAWKEYE FAREWELL: Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa makes it official: She's not seeking reelection in 2026

HIGH STAKES: Government shutdown, Epstein files, DC crime: Congress returns to mountain of drama

CONFIRMATION WAR: Top Senate Republican ready to go nuclear, 'roll over' Democrats with rule change to confirm Trump nominees

Across America

BIOLOGY VS. IDENTITY: Red state argues trans bathroom case will be 'death knell' for left-wing agenda

KILLER'S LAIR: Bryan Kohberger's apartment, essays revealed in hundreds of photos released by Idaho police

BLOODY WEEKEND: At least 58 shot, 8 killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend as city rejects Trump’s help

NOT SO FUNNY: Tow truck driver slapped with federal charge after hauling away ICE vehicle: 'He can laugh behind bars'