©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump to move Space Command to Alabama

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Army secretary reveals how Rangers bypass Pentagon red tape to counter exploding drone threat

-Fani Willis ordered by Georgia court to search for Trump-related records

-Trump’s Labor Day crime crackdown in DC nets 70 arrests, including illegal immigrants

Trump plans to move Space Command to Alabama, countering Biden order to keep it in Colorado

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Space Command’s headquarters would move from Colorado to Alabama — capping off a yearslong fight over where the command should be based. 

While Space Command has been operating out of Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Trump during his first term pushed for the command’s headquarters to go to Huntsville, Alabama. However, former President Joe Biden announced in 2023 that the command would remain based in Colorado. 

"The U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City," Trump told reporters Tuesday…READ MORE.
 

Trump and the Space Command flag.

President Donald Trump reestablished Space Command in 2019.  (Getty/AP Newsroom)

White House

RUMOR MILL RUN: Trump responds to bizarre weekend rumors of his death: 'I was very active'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump addresses rumors of his death at the White House Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PRICELESS PAYDAY: Treasury Department reveals which jobs could secure a major tax break from Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

HEALTH REVELATION: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has Parkinson’s disease: report

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller waits to testify before the House Intelligence Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

World Stage

DRUG BOAT TAKEDOWN: Trump announces US military conducted 'lethal strike' on Venezuelan drug boat in Caribbean

Maduro

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has yet to publicly comment on the strike. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Capitol Hill

HAWKEYE FAREWELL: Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa makes it official: She's not seeking reelection in 2026

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

Ernst is chairwoman of the DOGE caucus. (Reuters)

HIGH STAKES: Government shutdown, Epstein files, DC crime: Congress returns to mountain of drama

CONFIRMATION WAR: Top Senate Republican ready to go nuclear, 'roll over' Democrats with rule change to confirm Trump nominees

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters during the weekly luncheons at Capitol Hill on June 24, 2025, in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis)

Across America 

BIOLOGY VS. IDENTITY: Red state argues trans bathroom case will be 'death knell' for left-wing agenda

Protesters during the Skrmetti case in front of SCOTUS with the trans and LGBTQ flags.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the Supreme Court should use United States v. Skrmetti decision as basis to roll back Fourth Circuit's ruling. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

KILLER'S LAIR: Bryan Kohberger's apartment, essays revealed in hundreds of photos released by Idaho police

BLOODY WEEKEND: At least 58 shot, 8 killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend as city rejects Trump’s help

Chicago Police on patrol

Chicago police officers patrol downtown on Aug. 26, 2025, in Chicago.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NOT SO FUNNY: Tow truck driver slapped with federal charge after hauling away ICE vehicle: 'He can laugh behind bars'

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

