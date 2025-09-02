Trump plans to move Space Command to Alabama, countering Biden order to keep it in Colorado

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Space Command’s headquarters would move from Colorado to Alabama — capping off a yearslong fight over where the command should be based.

While Space Command has been operating out of Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Trump has historically pushed for the command’s headquarters to move to Huntsville, Alabama. However, former President Joe Biden announced in 2023 that the command would remain based in Colorado.

Speculation that Trump would announce a move for Space Command increased after the agency initially posted a livestream link for Trump’s 2 p.m. announcement with a description that the event was related to Space Command’s headquarters. The description was subsequently updated to remove the mention of Space Command.

The announcement comes as both Colorado and Alabama have been vying to house Space Command, which Trump reestablished in 2019 as a new combatant command to oversee U.S. military space operations and is currently involved in Trump's Golden Dome initiative.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital when asked about Space Command’s headquarters.

Proponents of keeping Space Command at Colorado's Peterson Space Force Base argue that it would be costly to move the headquarters, given the investment already put into Peterson to accommodate the command there.

However, the Air Force concluded in 2021 that Army Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, would be the ideal location for U.S. Space Command. The town is also home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command.

Meanwhile, a Department of Defense inspector general report released in April could not identify why Colorado was chosen over Alabama.

