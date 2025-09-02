Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Trump plans to move Space Command to Alabama, countering Biden order to keep it in Colorado

Both Colorado and Alabama have been vying to house Space Command, which Trump established in 2019

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Colorado Republican urges Air Force to leave Space Command in his state Video

Colorado Republican urges Air Force to leave Space Command in his state

Rep. Jeff Crank, R-Colo., argues that from a cost and geographical perspective, Space Command headquarters should stay in Colorado instead of moving to Alabama.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Space Command’s headquarters would move from Colorado to Alabama — capping off a yearslong fight over where the command should be based. 

While Space Command has been operating out of Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Trump has historically pushed for the command’s headquarters to move to Huntsville, Alabama. However, former President Joe Biden announced in 2023 that the command would remain based in Colorado. 

RENAMED DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE COMING ‘SOON,' TRUMP SAYS

President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for "Space Policy Directive 4" in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in 2019. 

President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for "Space Policy Directive 4" in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in 2019. 

Speculation that Trump would announce a move for Space Command increased after the agency initially posted a livestream link for Trump’s 2 p.m. announcement with a description that the event was related to Space Command’s headquarters. The description was subsequently updated to remove the mention of Space Command.

TRUMP'S WHIRLWIND WEEK AHEAD TO INCLUDE MEETING WITH NATO CHIEF, 'MAJOR' ANNOUNCEMENT ON RUSSIA

Space Command

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to Fox News that Tuesday's announcement was related to the Defense Department.  (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

The announcement comes as both Colorado and Alabama have been vying to house Space Command, which Trump reestablished in 2019 as a new combatant command to oversee U.S. military space operations and is currently involved in Trump's Golden Dome initiative. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital when asked about Space Command’s headquarters. 

Proponents of keeping Space Command at Colorado's Peterson Space Force Base argue that it would be costly to move the headquarters, given the investment already put into Peterson to accommodate the command there. 

However, the Air Force concluded in 2021 that Army Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, would be the ideal location for U.S. Space Command. The town is also home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command. 

Meanwhile, a Department of Defense inspector general report released in April could not identify why Colorado was chosen over Alabama. 

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue