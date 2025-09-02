Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump responds to bizarre weekend rumors of his death: 'I was very active'

Rumors began Friday night after empty public schedule and recycled photos showing hand bruising

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
Trump says he had 'very active' weekend following social media rumors that he had died Video

Trump says he had 'very active' weekend following social media rumors that he had died

President Donald Trump said Sept. 2, 2025, that he was previously unaware of social media reports speculating about his health following a lack of public appearances over Labor Day weekend.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump sought to dispel swirling social media rumors about his health Tuesday, saying he was "very active" over the Labor Day weekend.

"I didn't do anything for two days, and they said ‘there must be something wrong with him,’" Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, describing the speculation about his death as "fake news."

WHITE HOUSE RELEASES TRUMP HEALTH UPDATE AFTER SPECULATION OVER SWOLLEN LEGS, BRUISED HANDS

Trump's comments followed a wave of unfounded speculation that began Friday night and stretched into Saturday morning, fueled by an empty public schedule and recycled photos showing bruising on his hand. 

The online chatter subsided after Trump was seen leaving the White House with his grandchildren for his golf club in Virginia on Saturday. He was seen wearing a white polo shirt and red MAGA hat.

President Donald Trump with grandchildren at golf club

President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Trump load the motorcade on the south lawn of the White House Aug. 30, 2025, as they head to Trump National golf course in Sterling, Virginia. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

"I was very active over the weekend. I went out to visit some people at the club that I own pretty nearby on the Potomac River. No, I've been very active, actually," Trump said, drawing a sharp comparison to his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

"You wouldn't see him (Biden) and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him," Trump said. "And we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was experiencing bruising on his hands that was attributable to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin." 

She added that he also had mild swelling in his legs that stemmed from a "benign and common condition" in individuals older than age 70.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue