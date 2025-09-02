Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Tow truck driver slapped with federal charge after hauling away ICE vehicle: 'He can laugh behind bars'

Bobby Nunez faces up to 10 years in federal prison after TikTok videos helped track him down

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Tow truck driver faces federal charges for allegedly taking away ICE vehicle Video

Tow truck driver faces federal charges for allegedly taking away ICE vehicle

The driver is facing federal charges for theft of government property in the August incident, in which Bobby Nunez allegedly tried to interfere with an immigration-related arrest. (CREDIT: U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California) 

A tow truck driver in Los Angeles is facing a federal charge for towing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle on August 15, and he could be behind bars for a decade if he's found guilty.

Bobby Nunez was allegedly laughing and filming as he towed a vehicle belonging to ICE agents, according to a federal criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital. The agents were in the middle of an operation to arrest an illegal immigrant and had their emergency lights flashing as they boxed in the target’s vehicle with their own to prevent her escape.

"Apparently he thought it would be funny to interfere with our immigration enforcement operations. Now he can laugh behind bars while he faces justice. Nunez is looking at up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted," Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli posted to X on Tuesday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced federal theft charges against a tow truck driver in Los Angeles for towing an ICE vehicle. 

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced federal theft charges against a tow truck driver in Los Angeles for towing an ICE vehicle.  (U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California)

Nunez also allegedly used the car door of the illegal immigrant’s vehicle to hit an officer with the passenger side door. A now-viral video posted by Essayli shows a chaotic scene as the illegal immigrant was arrested at the same time an officer was seen trying to chase down the tow truck on foot.

However, videos posted to TikTok helped Homeland Security Investigations track Nunez down.

The complaint was signed off by United States Magistrate Judge Stephanie Christensen.

National Guard on duty during riots and protest.

No Kings protestors and police face-off in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 12, 2025. Demonstrations across the country are being held under the banner of No Kings. (Jamie Vera/Fox News)

The arrest comes as tensions between activists and the federal government remain high in Los Angeles, as a judge issued an injunction on Tuesday saying that the Trump administration was not authorized to send in the National Guard to quell anti-ICE protests in June.

"DONALD TRUMP LOSES AGAIN. The courts agree -- his militarization of our streets and use of the military against US citizens is ILLEGAL," Gov. Gavin Newsom posted to X on Tuesday.

"The military will remain in Los Angeles. This is a false narrative and a misleading injunction. The military has never engaged in direct law enforcement operations here in LA," Essayli replied. "They protect our federal employees our properties so our federal agents can safely enforce federal laws in the face of the thugs being unleashed and encouraged by state and local politicians."

A protester in Los Angeles

A person holds a sign in front of federal agents at MacArthur Park Monday, July 7, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ICE agents are currently facing a 1000% uptick in assaults since this time last year, the Department of Homeland Security said in August.

"We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Every day our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals, including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated at the time.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

