Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has Parkinson’s disease: report

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, his family revealed to the New York Times.

Mueller is the former special counsel who led the Russia investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.



Mueller, 81, was diagnosed in 2021 and retired from public life the following year after briefly teaching law, according to a family statement provided to The Times.



"Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022," the statement said.



"His family asks that his privacy be respected," they added.



House Oversight Committee investigators had subpoenaed Mueller to testify as part of their probe into Jeffrey Epstein, but lawmakers withdrew the request after learning of his health struggles. A source familiar told Fox News Digital the panel "learned that Mr. Mueller has health issues that preclude him from being able to testify."

This happened before The New York Times reported on Mueller's Parkinson's diagnosis.

Recently, Mueller has struggled with speech and mobility, leaving him unable to comply with a congressional subpoena regarding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.



As FBI director from 2001 to 2013, Mueller oversaw the bureau during its 2007 investigation of Epstein.

Mueller was one of many notable figures, including the Clintons, who House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed to testify before the panel.

Comer has argued that period is central to his inquiry, citing prosecutors’ draft 60-count indictment that was later set aside in favor of a widely criticized non-prosecution agreement.



Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind and Alex Miller contributed to this report.