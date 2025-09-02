Trump announces US military conducted 'lethal strike' on Venezuelan drug boat in Caribbean

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a news conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military "shot out" a drug boat from Venezuela in the southern Caribbean.

"Over the last few minutes, [we] literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat," Trump said during the news conference. "A lot of drugs in that boat. And you'll be seeing that, and you'll be reading about that. It just happened moments ago."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio later posted to X sharing additional details, noting the hit was a "lethal strike."

"As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela," Rubio wrote in the post.

Rubio added the boat was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.

Trump said many drug boats are coming out of the country, noting they "took it out."

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has not yet publicly commented on the strike.

It is unclear how many fatalities were confirmed.