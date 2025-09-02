Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

Trump announces US military conducted 'lethal strike' on Venezuelan drug boat in Caribbean

President reveals southern Caribbean operation against Venezuelan vessel 'moments ago' during Oval Office news conference

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
During a news conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military "shot out" a drug boat from Venezuela in the southern Caribbean.

"Over the last few minutes, [we] literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat," Trump said during the news conference. "A lot of drugs in that boat. And you'll be seeing that, and you'll be reading about that. It just happened moments ago."

MADURO CLAIMS US SEEKS 'REGIME CHANGE THROUGH MILITARY THREAT' AMID CARIBBEAN BUILDUP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio later posted to X sharing additional details, noting the hit was a "lethal strike."

"As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela," Rubio wrote in the post.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the relocation of U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington, as Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., listens.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, in Washington, D.C., as Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., listens. During the news conference, Trump announced that the U.S. military had "shot out" a drug boat from Venezuela in the southern Caribbean. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CHINA CONDEMNS US MILITARY BUILDUP OFF VENEZUELA COAST AS FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN REGIONAL AFFAIRS

Rubio added the boat was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.

Trump said many drug boats are coming out of the country, noting they "took it out."

Maduro

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has yet to publicly comment on the strike. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has not yet publicly commented on the strike.

It is unclear how many fatalities were confirmed.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

