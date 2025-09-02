Treasury Department reveals which jobs could secure a major tax break from Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Treasury Department announced on Labor Day that nearly 70 jobs across eight sectors could benefit from President Donald Trump's tax cut on tipped wages, a campaign promise he signed into law this summer.

Workers who can expect to stop paying taxes on tipped wages as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act include those in the food and beverage industry, the events and entertainment sector, hospitality and guest services, personal services, personal appearances and wellness jobs, home services, recreation and instructional professions and delivery and transportation jobs.

A preliminary list outlines the 68 jobs that "customarily and regularly received tips" on or before Dec. 31, 2024, and are likely to qualify for "No Tax on Tips" included in Trump's megabill, which narrowly passed through Congress this summer.

The Treasury Department said an official list will subsequently be open to public comment. Those in the healthcare, performing arts and athletic fields will not qualify for the deduction, according to a Treasury document obtained by Fox News.

HERE'S THE MONEY PEOPLE IN EACH STATE COULD POCKET UNDER TRUMP'S 'BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL' SAVINGS

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News' Rich Edson that many workers collect overtime pay when they work Labor Day.

TRUMP SIGNS 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL' BILL IN SWEEPING VICTORY FOR SECOND TERM AGENDA, OVERCOMING DEMS AND GOP REBELS

"The One Big Beautiful Bill is no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security" and a deduction on auto loans for American-made cars, Bessent said at Martin's Tavern in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Bessent said cutting taxes on tips is going to "help the bottom 50% of wage earners who just got eviscerated under the Biden administration" and said this is one way to tackle America's "affordability crisis."

Tax cuts on tips and overtime will create real wage increases for working Americans, the secretary told Fox News.

Among the eight sectors laid out by the Treasury Department, several jobs are slated to benefit.

For food and beverage services, bartenders, wait staff, food restaurants, chefs, fast food workers, dishwashers, bakers, host staff, restaurant, lounge and coffee shop workers are all expected to receive no tax on tips.

As for the entertainment industry, gambling workers, dancers, musicians, singers, DJs, performers, digital content creators, lobby attendants, ushers, ticket takers and locker room, coatroom and dressing room attendants will also likely cash in on the tax cut.

Bellhops, concierges, hotel and motel desk clerks and housekeepers should all benefit in the hospitality business.

In home services, repair workers, landscapers, electricians, plumbers, heating and AC mechanics and installers, appliance installers or repairers, home cleaning workers, locksmiths and roadside assistance workers are all included.

For the personal services and wellness industries, event planners, event photographers and videographers, personal care and service workers, event officials, pet caretakers, tutors, nannies and babysitters, skincare specialists, massage therapists, shampooers, manicurists and pedicurists, eyebrow threading or waxing technicians, makeup artists, fitness trainers, tattoo artists and piercers, tailors and shoe repairers are also listed.

Golf caddies, self-enrichment teachers, recreational and tour pilots, tour guides and escorts, travel guides and sports and recreation instructors can also expect a tax cut on tips in the recreational profession.

Finally, for the transportation and delivery industry, parking and valet attendants, taxi and rideshare drivers, chauffeurs, shuttle drivers, goods delivery people, personal vehicle and equipment drivers, water taxi operators, charter boat workers, pedicab and carriage drivers and home movers should all benefit.

Congress unanimously passed the bipartisan No Tax on Tips Act separately from Trump's "big, beautiful bill" earlier this year.

The Senate bill established a new tax deduction of up to $25,000 for tips, but the One Big Beautiful Bill Act does not include a cap on the tax deduction for tipped wages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Trump's megabill clashed on partisan lines, Democratic senators rallied behind the tax cut for tips, including Nevada's Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen.

"Working Americans— from servers, to bartenders, delivery drivers, and everything in between— work hard for every dollar they earn and are the ones who deserve tax relief, not the ultra-rich," Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said earlier this year, celebrating Rosen's leadership to pass the No Tax on Tips Act.