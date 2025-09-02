Trump’s Labor Day crime crackdown in DC nets 70 arrests, including illegal immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents working at the direction of the Trump administration arrested 70 individuals on Labor Day evening in Washington, D.C., including 27 illegal immigrants and individuals charged with assault and stalking.

According to a White House official, many of those arrested had prior criminal histories for assault, driving while intoxicated, anti-stalking order violation, fraud, burglary and peeping into a dwelling.

One of those arrested on Labor Day had previously been arrested for robbery by force for assaulting a 77-year-old woman and stealing her purse, per the White House official. Another had previously been arrested for assault on a police officer, while several had been arrested for domestic violence, including choking the victim, as well as controlled substance possession with intent to distribute.

One criminal arrested had been previously convicted for assault with a dangerous weapon and sentenced to 45 months' incarceration, according to the official.

SENATE AIDE WHO SURVIVED BRUTAL DC STABBING SAYS CRIME FIGHT 'WORTHWHILE'

The arrests were carried out by over 3,200 officials from 22 agencies.

This follows President Donald Trump signing an executive order in March to establish a "D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force."

On Aug. 7, Trump declared a public safety emergency in the city and invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) under federal control. He also deployed around 800 National Guard troops and reassigned federal agents from agencies like ICE to patrol the city.

To date, there have been 1,669 total arrests since the Trump administration intervened. Among those arrested as part of the operation are 16 known gang members, including members of the MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gangs, which have been designated "foreign terrorist organizations" by the State Department.

DEMS’ GRIP ON VOTERS IS ‘STARTING TO BREAK’ AMID CRIME CRISIS: FORMER PRESIDENTIAL SPEECH WRITER

Five missing children have been rescued because of the federal operation. Additionally, 50 homeless encampments have been cleared from the city, and the MPD is working with city officials to locate and clear additional encampments.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump declared that "DC IS NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE, IN JUST 12 DAYS!!!"

Trump has praised D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for cooperating with his administration, saying in a Truth Social post, "Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing crime down to virtually nothing in D.C."

Bowser initially expressed fear of Trump’s plan to crack down on crime in the nation’s capital; however, the mayor admitted at a press conference last week that the federal surge has made a noticeable impact on the city.

TRUMP DEPUTY AG ADDRESSES WHERE FEDERAL AGENTS WILL GO IN CRIME CRACKDOWN

At the briefing, Bowser displayed a chart crediting the influx of FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Park Police and Capitol Police with bolstering MPD’s efforts and declared, "We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowser's office declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey, Alexander Hall and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.