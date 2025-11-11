Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump honors veterans at Arlington National Ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day

President Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day and honor the nation’s fallen service members.

He was joined by Vice President JD Vance and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.

"This morning on these hallowed grounds where generations of American heroes rest in eternal glory, we gather to fulfill the sacred duty of every free man and woman. On Veterans Day, we honor those who have worn the uniform, who have borne the battle, who have stood to watch, and whose ranks have formed the mighty wall of flesh and blood, bravery and devotion that has defended our freedom for 250 years," Trump said at the Memorial Amphitheater…READ MORE.

