Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump honors veterans at Arlington National Ceremony

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Marine-turned-psychologist's brain breakthrough is helping veterans still fighting inside

-NYC lawmaker dares Mamdani to make good on ‘pipe dream’ pledge by inviting Netanyahu

-Senate reaches temporary truce to end record shutdown, but January battle looms

Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day

President Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day and honor the nation’s fallen service members.

He was joined by Vice President JD Vance and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.

"This morning on these hallowed grounds where generations of American heroes rest in eternal glory, we gather to fulfill the sacred duty of every free man and woman. On Veterans Day, we honor those who have worn the uniform, who have borne the battle, who have stood to watch, and whose ranks have formed the mighty wall of flesh and blood, bravery and devotion that has defended our freedom for 250 years," Trump said at the Memorial Amphitheater…READ MORE.

President Trump Tomb of the Unknown Solider Arlington

President Donald Trump, right, salutes as he arrives to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House

VETS CLEAN HOUSE: DHS salutes veterans turned ICE agents after major arrests across the country

ICE-agents-at-home-chicago

ICE Agents converge on a home in Illinois (Christopher Dilts/Getty Images)

HOUSE OF CARDS: Trump's 50-year mortgage may burden Americans with more debt, experts say

World Stage

TRUMP WAS RIGHT: Russia’s gas gamble backfires as Trump’s energy vision reshapes Europe

SPIES IN CLASS: Trump doubles down on 600,000 visas for Chinese students

Chinese President Xi Jinping sitting at a session.

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussing the country's economic and social development at a political gathering in Beijing, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

DEMS DIVIDED: Democrat lawmaker blasts Senate colleagues for caving in shutdown deal

FAMILY FEUD: Family rift: Top Democrat's own daughter publicly opposes her on shutdown deal

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen speaking at a podium

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 9: Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) speaks at a press conference with other Senate Democrats who voted to restore government funding, in Washington, DC on November 9, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

GEARING UP: Call to duty: In battle for House, Republicans and Democrats looking to veterans

CHUCK'S LAST STAND: Democrats, left empty-handed in shutdown, turn fury on Schumer

Chuck Schumer leaves a press briefing on Capitol Hill

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 5: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is seen after a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on the government shutdown on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. (Tom Williams/Getty)

Across America 

INCREASED COSTS: ‘Woke lawfare’ exposed: Lawyer admits massive climate suit is attempt at backdoor carbon tax

PUMP THE BRAKES: NY governor pours cold water on Mamdani free bus plan

Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

'FULL FORCE' OF LAW: Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Latino voter group Jolt for allegedly registering illegal immigrants

DRAWING THE LINE: Red state judge chooses new congressional map in fight that could reshape House control

Captain Mike Bouchard

Captain Mike Bouchard launched his campaign for Michigan's 10th Congressional District after returning home from a nine-month deployment in Iraq.  (Bouchard for Congress)

POLITICAL FIGHT: From combat boots to the campaign trail: Army veteran marches into Michigan congressional race

PRICED OUT!: Top 3 reasons housing has become so unaffordable in the US and it's not what you think

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

