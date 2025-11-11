Democrats, left empty-handed in shutdown, turn fury on Schumer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Frustration is boiling over among Democratic ranks against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after walking away from the longest government shutdown on record largely empty-handed.

Some argue that Schumer squandered key leverage and failed to steer his caucus through the chaos to victory.

"I think that people did what they could to get us out of the shutdown, but what has worked in the past isn’t working now," Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said. "And so, we need to meet the moment, and we’re not doing that."

Slotkin, like others in the Senate Democratic caucus, "wanted something deliverable on the price of healthcare." The core of their shutdown strategy was to force Republicans and President Donald Trump to make a deal on expiring Obamacare subsidies, but that didn't happen.

SENATE VOTE TO END GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IGNITES DEMOCRAT CIVIL WAR

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., argued that getting rid of Schumer would be difficult.

"Chuck Schumer is part of the establishment," Sanders told MSNBC. "You can argue, and I can make the case, that Chuck Schumer has done a lot of bad things, but getting rid of him — who’s going to replace him?"

Other Democrats weren’t so resigned.

Graham Platner, a Democratic Senate candidate running to replace Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, placed the collapse of Senate Democrats' unified front squarely on leadership.

"The Democratic Party at the leadership level has become entirely feckless," Platner said in a video posted by Our Revolution, a political action organization started as an offshoot of Sanders' presidential campaign.

"What happened last night is a failure of leadership in the most clear terms," he said after the Senate passed the bipartisan deal Monday, sending it to the House. "Sen. Schumer is the minority leader. It is his job to make sure his caucus is voting along the lines of what’s going to be good for the people of the United States. He could not maintain that."

Schumer and congressional Democrats walked away from the shutdown stalemate in the Senate largely empty-handed, save for some victories on ensuring furloughed federal workers would receive back pay, the reversals of firings made by the Trump administration during the shutdown and future protections for workers.

Still, they fell far short of their goal to extend the expiring subsidies, which are set to sunset at the end of this year.

Those subsidies, initially passed as an emergency response to COVID-19 in 2021, were always supposed to be temporary. But Democrats fear that their sudden expiration could leave millions of policyholders with substantially higher premiums overnight if allowed to expire.

But as mounting pressure grew — and no sign of Republicans wavering on the subsidies — eight Democrats voted to put the government on the path to reopening.

To some onlookers, Schumer had held the party line for as long as possible.

SENATE DEMOCRATS EYE EXIT FROM RECORD-BREAKING SHUTDOWN AS PRESSURE INTENSIFIES

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., one of the eight Democrats who voted with Republicans to reopen the government, said she respected Schumer’s leadership.

"He’s done a good job," Masto said. "He kept us in the loop and was open to our conversations."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., argued that the problem wasn't Schumer, it was his colleagues.

"Sen. Schumer didn't want this to be the outcome, and I pressed hard for it not to end like this," Murphy said. "He didn't succeed, let's not sugarcoat that. But the problem is, the problem exists, inside the caucus. The caucus has to solve it."

Republicans, however, spent much of the shutdown arguing that Schumer had waged the shutdown to appease his base — a base that had wanted to see some sort of resistance to Trump.

"This is how it always would end," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Monday evening. "Chuck Schumer has a political problem. He’s afraid of being primaried from the left. And so, the Democrats inflicted this shutdown on the American people in order to prove to their radical left-wing base that they hate Donald Trump."

"I think a lot of Americans have suffered as a result of this political stunt," Cruz added.

SCHUMER'S SHUTDOWN SCHEME EXPLAINED: DEMS DOUBLE DOWN ON OBAMACARE CREDITS AS STANDOFF DRAGS ON

On the other hand, many Democrats made it clear they believed Schumer had failed to effectively mount resistance to Trump's agenda on healthcare.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten compiled polls dating back to 1985 comparing the popularity of Democratic leaders among Democratic voters. Schumer, he found, was the least popular of them all.

"Chuck Schumer — his days are over. If he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go," Sunny Hostin, a co-host of "The View," told audiences on Monday.

"Chuck Schumer has not met this moment, and Senate Democrats would be wise to move on from his leadership," Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom summed up his thoughts in a one-word post to X.

"Pathetic," Newsom said.