NY governor pours cold water on Mamdani free bus plan

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared to cast doubt on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s vision for free buses.

Hochul, speaking at the Somos Conference in Puerto Rico, said, "We’re spending a lot of money, so I cannot set forth a plan right now that takes money out of a system that relies on the fares of the buses and the subways," according to the New York Post.

The newspaper said Hochul made the remark in reference to funds the state has provided to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — which runs New York City’s bus system — for major projects.

"But can we find a path to make it more affordable for people who need help? Of course we can," Hochul reportedly added Saturday.

The comments come about two months after Hochul endorsed Mamdani in the governor’s race. Fox News Digital has reached out to Mamdani's campaign for comment.

"I continue to be excited at the work of making the slowest buses in America fast and free," the Post quoted Mamdani as saying during an unrelated press conference on Monday. "And I appreciate the governor’s continued partnership in delivering on that agenda of affordability."

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, has floated raising taxes on the city’s wealthiest residents and corporations to fund free buses and universal childcare.

Under Mamdani’s plan, the personal income tax rate on the city's wealthiest 1% would rise by 2 percentage points, while the corporate tax rate would increase to match New Jersey’s 11.5% rate, he said on Fox News' "The Story" in October.

"I've said time and time again that I believe these are the most straightforward ways that we can actually fund universal childcare, making buses fast and free, and I've said that the two clear ways to do so: raising personal income taxes on the top 1% by 2% and raising the corporate tax to match that of New Jersey's corporate tax of 11.5%," Mamdani said. "Now, if there are other ways to raise this money to fund this agenda, the most important thing is that we fund the agenda."

It currently costs $2.90 to ride a bus in New York City, while express buses are $7 per ride. However, the MTA has been trying to combat fare evasion for years.

The MTA said last year that, "In 2022, we lost about $315 million to fare evasion on buses."

Fox News Digital’s Sophia Compton contributed to this report.