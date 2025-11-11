Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Call to duty: In battle for House, Republicans and Democrats looking to veterans

Military veterans enter races across competitive districts as parties prepare for battle over House control

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
Retired Navy SEAL touts surging patriotism on Veterans Day as new generation steps up to serve Video

Retired Navy SEAL touts surging patriotism on Veterans Day as new generation steps up to serve

Retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille joins 'Fox & Friends First' to reflect on Veterans Day and salute the strength and sacrifice of America’s troops.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Republicans aiming to defend their razor-thin majority in the House in the 2026 midterm elections, and Democrats needing to flip just three seats to win back control of the chamber, both parties are looking to veterans to enter the battle.

More than 50 veterans are running for the House as Republicans in next year's midterm elections, in seats against incumbent Democrats, open seats and in highly competitive districts across the country, according to GOP strategists familiar with House races.

And 17 veterans are running as Democrats in 35 competitive Republican-controlled districts Democrats are targeting in next year's midterms, according to Democratic strategists familiar with House races.

THESE RESTAURANT CHAINS ARE OFFERING FREE MEALS TO VETERANS THIS VETERANS DAY

U.S. Capitol

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible on Oct. 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Among the Republican veterans who've launched campaigns are John Braun of Washington's 3rd District, Kevin Lincoln in California's 13th District, Eric Flores in Texas' 34th District, Mike Bouchard in Michigan's 10th District, Jennifer-Ruth Green in Idianna's 1st District and Greg Cunningham in New Mexico's 2nd District.

HEAD HERE FOR FOX NEWS REPORTING AND ANALYSIS ON THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

And Matt Van Epps, a West Point graduate and combat veteran who serves in the Tennessee Army National Guard, is running in next month's special congressional election in Tennessee's 7th District.

Gary Sinise says Veterans Day is a reminder that the mission never ends for those who serve Video

Among the Democrat veterans who have declared their candidacy are Joe Mendoza in Arizona's 6th District, Rebecca Bennet in New Jersey's 7th District and Cait Conley in New York's 17th District.

Of the current 78 members of the House who are veterans, 59 are Republicans and 19 are Democrats, according to figures from the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Tunnel to Towers Honors Gold Star Families on Veterans Day: The Unending Sacrifice Video

"Veterans know what hard work, discipline, and accountability look like, and Congress needs more of it," Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, a Navy SEAL veteran, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And Van Orden emphasized that Republicans are "recruiting a new generation of battle-tested leaders to make sure veterans’ voices are heard loud and clear in Washington."

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue