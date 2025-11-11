Family rift: Top Democrat's own daughter publicly opposes her on shutdown deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate deal to end the longest federal government shutdown in the nation's history is not only dividing Democrats, it's also causing a split in one well-known political family.

Democratic congressional candidate Stefany Shaheen, who's running in a crowded primary for a Democrat-controlled open House seat in swing state New Hampshire, says she "cannot support" the agreement, which was brokered in part by her mother, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

The elder Shaheen, a former governor who is retiring next year rather than seek re-election to a fourth six-year term in the Senate, was one of seven Democrats who voted with Republicans on Monday evening to end the shutdown.

The split between the mother and daughter underscores the divide in their party over ending the shutdown without firmer commitments from the Republicans who control Congress.

Stefany Shaheen, in a social media post on Monday, said she would only support a deal if it included extending the expiring subsidies that make health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act, known as the ACA or Obamacare, more affordable to millions of Americans.

The deal to end the shutdown does not include such a provision, but only a promise by the majority Republicans to hold an upcoming vote on extending the subsidies.

"We need to both end this shutdown and extend the ACA tax credits," Stefany Shaheen wrote. "Otherwise, no deal. It’s essential to ensure people have access to healthcare and it’s past time to put paychecks back into people’s pockets and food back on families’ tables."

The younger Shaheen, whose eldest daughter Elle nearly lost her life after being diagnosed at the age of 8 with Type 1 diabetes, emphasized, "Improving health care has been the cause of my life. It’s why I am running for congress."

And pointing to a lack of commitment from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold any vote on extending the ACA subsidies, Shaheen added, "I cannot support this deal when Speaker Johnson refuses to even allow a vote to extend health care tax credits."

The ACA subsidies expire at the end of the year, with health insurance premiums set to surge if there's no extension.

Sen. Shaheen, who previously supported a bill to extend the subsidies, on Monday defended breaking with her party to support the deal, which has been heavily criticized not only by the progressive wing of the party but also by center-left Democrats.

"We’re making sure that the people of America can get the food benefits that they need, that air traffic controllers can get paid, that federal workers are able to come back, the ones who were let go, that they get paid, that contractors get paid, that aviation moves forward," Shaheen said in a "Fox and Friends" interview.

And she pledged that "we are going to be able to continue to fight about healthcare because we’re going to have a vote in December."

Asked about her split with her mother over the shutdown deal, Stefany Shaheen told WMUR in New Hampshire that "every family has differences of opinion and views, and here, we just have very different views about the best way to approach this."

"I think my mom and Senator Hassan did what they believe was right," she said. She also pointed to New Hampshire's other Democrat in the Senate, Sen. Maggie Hassan, who also supported the deal.

The senator told WMUR that she and her daughter "talk every day. So, she knew where I was, and I knew where she was."

And the senator, who is a top supporter of her daughter's bid for Congress, added, "Stefany is very independent. That's what's going to make her an excellent congresswoman."