Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Calls for 'Lunatic' Judge's Impeachment

-Vance knocks globalization's 'cheap labor' and lauds 'America's great industrial comeback' at AI summit

-Thousands of new JFK assassination files set to be released after Trump announcement

-Trump, supporters seek to push back against 'activist' judges

Trump Blasts ‘Radical Left’ Judge Boasberg

President Donald Trump called for the impeachment of a judge in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, apparently referring to Judge James E. Boasberg, who recently tried to block deportation flights to El Salvador.

President Barack Obama appointed Boasberg to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Boasberg became chief judge of the district court in 2023.

"This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President - He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY," Trump declared in the post…Read more

White House

SECOND OPINION: Trump to declassify JFK files: Famed doctor who investigated assassination predicts what Americans could learn

'ROGUE': Allowing judges to impede Trump on immigration poses national security threat: expert

TRUMP VS COURTS: Trump administration has noon deadline to disclose deportation flights after judge's order

MAGA MANDATE: Vice President JD Vance to play key role with RNC to grow GOP majority in 2026

'LEAVE NOW': Trump tells illegal immigrants to self-deport using CBP Home app in new video

'LOW-LEVEL' JUDGES: Who are the federal judges going toe-to-toe against the Trump agenda?

World Stage

'MAJOR VICTORY': Alleged MS-13 leader on FBI most wanted list being extradited to US, Patel says

ALL THE 'RAGE': Canada 'rage room' lets visitors smash Trump, Vance, Musk portraits to release tariff angst

MILITARY SHAKE-UP: Ukraine's Zelenskyy replaces top military official ahead of Trump-Putin call

'DEATH SENTENCE': Israeli strikes on Hamas amount to 'death sentence' for remaining hostages, terror group says

'BARBARIC': Trump's DOJ to tackle 'barbaric Hamas terrorists' with new Oct. 7 task force

'IN PROGRESS': Trump now speaking with Russia's Putin about ending Ukraine war

Capitol Hill

'UNCONSTITUTIONAL': Impeachment articles hit judge who ordered Trump to stop Tren de Aragua deportation flights

'EXCESSIVE INFLUENCE': Bipartisan bill seeks to stop pharmacy middlemen from driving up drug costs

Across America

HIDING THE EVIDENCE: Vanderbilt Med Center 'hiding' DEI resources behind password-protected web pages: report

'UNPRECEDENTED': Newsom asks for nearly another $3B for state health program overwhelmed by illegal immigrants

'THAT'S WHAT WE DO': University doctor boasts about finding loopholes to skirt anti-DEI laws

CAMPUS CRAZINESS: Barnard 'poisoned' by 'DEI propaganda,' says influencer who uncovered anti-Israel sentiment on campus

'WHACK NUTS': Sheriff pushes back after blue state leaders sues to stop immigration enforcement

'PROTECT OUR SOVEREIGNTY': Pentagon deploys Navy warship that fought Houthis to new US southern border mission in line with Trump order

'MY PROMISE TO YOU': Dan Bongino sworn in as FBI deputy director: 'Critical time for our nation'

'CREDIBILITY ON FIRE': Red state hunts Tren de Aragua terrorists as judges throw up obstacles