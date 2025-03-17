Vice President JD Vance to play key role with RNC to 'fully enact MAGA mandate,' grow GOP majority in 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President JD Vance will serve as the Republican National Committee’s finance chair, telling Fox News Digital that he will work with the party to "fully enact the MAGA mandate" and grow the Republican majority in Congress in 2026.

The RNC Executive Committee voted unanimously to confirm Vance in the role, an RNC official told Fox News Digital. This is the first time in the history of the GOP that a sitting vice president will serve in the role.

An RNC official told Fox News Digital that Vance serving as finance chair is "unprecedented" and shows "just how much the White House and the RNC are in lockstep this cycle."

"Everyone is laser-focused on growing our majorities in 2026, and we are going to aggressively fundraise to be ready for next year."

Vance, in a statement to Fox News Digital, reflected on Trump’s "historic election victory, taking back the White House and helping Republicans regain control of the Senate and retain control of the House."

"But to fully enact the MAGA mandate and President Trump’s vision that voters demanded, we must keep and grow our Republican majorities in 2026," Vance said.

"I am excited to work with Chairman Whatley and the RNC leadership to build the war chest we need to deliver those victories next November," Vance added.

"JD will do a fantastic job as RNC Finance Chair," President Trump said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He knows how to fight and win tough races."

The president added, "I’m glad he’ll be working with Michael Whatley to help us secure our elections, get out the vote, and win big next year!"

RNC Chair Mike Whatley told Fox News Digital that Vance is "the definition of an American success story, rising from a childhood where his family faced great struggles to become one of the youngest vice presidents in our nation’s history."

"Vice President Vance is not only one of our Party’s most talented messengers, he is also a thought leader who has helped remake the GOP into the party of working Americans representing the forgotten men and women of our country," Whatley wrote. "I am continuously thankful to President Trump for the leadership and direction he provides the Party and am honored to work with Vice President Vance to grow our party and ensure President Trump has the votes in Congress to Make America Great Again."

Vance is succeeding outgoing National Finance Chair Richard "Duke" Buchan III. Trump appointed Buchan to serve as ambassador to Morocco.

Whatley thanked Buchan for his "tremendous service" to the RNC and the GOP and for his "support for President Trump."

"His efforts were an essential contribution to our success in 2024," Whatley said.