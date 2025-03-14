University doctor boasts about finding loopholes to skirt anti-DEI laws: 'That's what we do'

FIRST ON FOX: A university doctor recently touted how he has been avoiding anti-diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) laws in Florida while attacking state and federal officials, including top White House official Stephen Miller.

Dr. Haywood Brown, associate vice president of Academic Affairs at the University of South Florida, explained how he continues to implement DEI policies and how he has avoided state and federal discrimination laws, as well as a recent Supreme Court ruling that colleges cannot consider race in admissions decisions, during a recent presentation last month at Virginia Commonwealth University.

"I really want to discuss the threat of the anti-woke movement to medical education and training and health equity," he said in a video obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Haywood explained how his job title changed but revealed that his actual activities did not.

"Even though I eliminated my title, I didn't eliminate my job," Haywood, who was previously vice president for Institutional Equity at USF, said. "That didn't change anything that I was doing already."

He explained how at USF a DEI office was rebranded to focus on "cultural enrichment."

"As long as it works? That's what we do," he said.

"So we changed our name to healthcare access," Brown said in a presentation. "Who could argue against that? How do you get healthcare excellence? You only get healthcare equity. If you have a workforce that can meet those needs. So my office changed its name, and we're able to do that to culture and enrichment. And we had it codified by our Faculty Council and a task force. And so the fact that it comes to codify this. And as a result, this is now how we address our issues. And who can argue against culture and environment. You know. But we no longer have a person who's dedicated to it. We have a council that's dedicated to it."

Brown added, "Isn't that slippery? As long as it works. That's what we do."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law in 2023 that barred colleges and universities from using government funds to promote, support or maintain DEI programs or campus activities.

DEI is defined as "any program, campus activity, or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification," according to the State University System of Florida .

Brown said in the presentation that people in the health community know best, and sometimes have to ignore the directives from "the big house," while also explaining that he has "learned how slippery you need to be when you're talking to legislators."

In his address, Brown also attacked White House official Stephen Miller, who has been critical of DEI initiatives.

"Well, Stephen Miller has already tried to attack the University of South Florida," he said of Miller. "He's a Dookie [Duke University alum]. We don't claim him. He's also, and he also claims to be Jewish, but we’ll see."

He also said that the Supreme Court decision would not affect Florida as "race conscious" admissions have been banned in Florida since 1999.

He also described his experiences on Capitol Hill and how "I’ve learned how slippery you need to be when you’re talking to legislators."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the university said that it is reviewing the matter.

"The University of South Florida is disappointed and troubled by the statements of Dr. Haywood Brown, who is set to retire from USF on July 1," a University of South Florida spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The university follows all state and federal guidance, policies and laws, and any suggestion otherwise by Dr. Brown is untrue. USF is reviewing this matter."

The revelations brought criticism from groups opposed to DEI in healthcare.

"Woke DEI ideology is invasive at our university medical schools. The speech by former USF vice president for Institutional Equity Dr. Haywood Brown at Virginia Commonwealth University Health should raise alarm bells for state legislators, governors, attorneys general and anyone concerned about the state of medicine. Do No Harm will continue to work to expose administrators harming our healthcare system and we will not stop until this woke DEI ideology is fully eradicated." Kristina Rasmussen, executive director of Do No Harm, told Fox News Digital.

"This is just another example of how health systems across the country are intentionally prioritizing a woke agenda over patient care," Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, told Fox News Digital.

"The Trump Administration has made it crystal clear that woke ideology such as DEI is illegal and must be removed from our institutions. Organizations like VCU think they can pull the wool over Americans' eyes by inviting speakers like Dr. Haywood Brown, who has been caught openly strategizing on how to break the law and continue DEI practices covertly. Dr. Haywood may be proud of his plan to rename DEI positions and offices, but someone should tell institutions like VCU who continue to allow illegal DEI practices that they are effectively begging the Trump Administration to investigate their discriminatory practices."

Fox News Digital reached out to Brown for comment but did not receive a response.